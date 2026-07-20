AI Startup Moonshot Just Launched Its Record-Setting Kimi K3 Model. Buy Alibaba Stock to Benefit.

Moonshot AI, a Chinese startup backed by Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), has shaken up the artificial intelligence (AI) race with the launch of its open-source Kimi K3 model. The release sent shockwaves through global stock markets while putting technology leaders on edge as the market digested what Kimi K3 could mean for the competitive landscape.

The excitement around Kimi K3 reached such a fever pitch that Moonshot AI paused new subscriptions only days after the launch because demand surged beyond expectations. Artificial Analysis identified Kimi K3 as the world's largest open AI model by parameter count, an important benchmark for measuring capability.

Independent evaluations by Artificial Analysis and Arena.ai found that the model delivered performance comparable to that of the most advanced systems built by OpenAI and Anthropic. It has estimated that Kimi K3 completes each intelligence index task for $0.95 compared with $1.04 for OpenAI's flagship model.

Even so, Moonshot's success has put Alibaba in the spotlight, as the Chinese technology giant holds a 36% stake in the startup following its participation in the startup's February 2024 funding round. Bernstein analysts believe Kimi's rapid rise could become a meaningful catalyst for Alibaba Cloud, noting that the startup's success will likely support Alicloud revenue growth.

About Alibaba Stock

Headquartered in Hangzhou, China, Alibaba Group operates one of the world's largest technology ecosystems spanning ecommerce, cloud computing, logistics, digital media, mapping, healthcare, and local services.

The company commands a market cap of nearly $276 billion , connecting merchants and brands with consumers across China and international markets through platforms including Taobao, Tmall, AliExpress, Lazada, and Alibaba Cloud.

Over the past 52 weeks, BABA stock has grown marginally 1.21% , while year-to-date (YTD), it remains down 17% as investors grappled with softer domestic consumption, rising competition, and aggressive investments in AI.

Recent momentum has turned more encouraging, with the shares climbing 13.62% over the past month as optimism surrounding Alibaba's cloud and AI businesses gathered pace.

From a valuation perspective, BABA stock is trading at 17.16 times forward adjusted price-to-earnings and 1.58 times sales. Both figures remain above the broader industry averages, indicating that investors continue to assign the company a premium valuation.

Alibaba also pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share, yielding 0.90%. The company distributed its latest quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on July 13 to shareholders of record as of June 11.

A Closer Look at Alibaba’s Q4 Earnings

Alibaba reported its Q4 FY2026 results on May 13, delivering a mixed quarter. Investors still welcomed the report, sending the stock up 8.2% that day. Revenue increased 2.9% year-over-year (YOY) to $35.3 billion, as steady domestic and international commerce activity, combined with accelerating cloud adoption, supported overall growth.

Alibaba China E-commerce Group remained the company's largest business, generating $17.7 billion in revenue and reflecting 6% YOY growth. Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group continued firing on all cylinders, with revenue jumping 5.5% YOY to $5.1 billion.

Cloud Intelligence Group once again accounted for much of the growth, with revenue increasing 38.2% YOY to $6 billion. Demand for AI products remained exceptionally strong, with AI product revenue posting triple-digit growth for the seventh consecutive quarter as more enterprises embraced Alibaba's cloud and AI solutions.

Higher revenue did not fully translate into stronger profitability because Alibaba continued to invest in AI infrastructure, cloud capabilities, and commerce initiatives. The company reported an operating loss of $123 million as management prioritized long-term technology leadership over near-term earnings.

Management reiterated that these strategic investments remain firmly focused on strengthening Alibaba's competitive position across AI and cloud computing, where expanding commercialization and sustained customer demand continue to create long-term growth opportunities.

Looking forward, analysts expect Q1 FY2027 EPS to decline 6.4% YOY to $1.77. However, they expect full-year FY2027 EPS to surge 94.4% from the previous year to $6.28. FY2028 bottom line is projected to increase another 41.7% from the prior year to $8.90.

What Do Analysts Expect for Alibaba Stock?

Wall Street currently gives BABA stock an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Among 26 analysts covering the company, 21 recommend “Strong Buy,” one suggests “Moderate Buy,” while four advise investors to “Hold” the shares.