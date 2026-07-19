Apple Intelligence Just Got the Green Light in China. What That Means for AAPL Stock.

Apple (AAPL) has cleared one of the biggest obstacles to its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. After months of regulatory delays, China’s cyberspace regulator has approved Apple Intelligence for launch in the country, allowing Apple to bring its AI features to the world’s largest smartphone market through a partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA). The Chinese version of Apple Intelligence will integrate Alibaba’s Qwen large language model , while Baidu (BIDU) will also support certain localized AI capabilities to comply with China’s strict AI regulations.

The approval could be far more significant than a routine product rollout. China remains one of Apple’s most important markets, but intensifying competition from domestic smartphone makers offering advanced AI features has weighed on iPhone demand in recent years.

Bringing Apple Intelligence to Chinese users could strengthen the iPhone upgrade cycle, improve Apple’s competitive position against rivals such as Huawei and Xiaomi, and provide a new catalyst for hardware sales and services growth. While the timing of the commercial rollout remains uncertain, the regulatory green light marks a meaningful step toward expanding Apple’s AI ecosystem and could become an important long-term growth driver for AAPL stock.

About Apple Stock

California-based Apple stands as a forward-looking company and a worldwide leader in hardware, software, and services. Its portfolio spans iconic devices like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, alongside widely used platforms such as the App Store, iCloud, Apple Music, and Apple TV+. The company currently boasts a market cap of $4.8 trillion and a Magnificent Seven status.

Apple stock has delivered significant returns, gaining 58.6% over the past 52 weeks while advancing 22.6% year-to-date (YTD), reflecting investor optimism around the company’s AI strategy and resilient earnings outlook.

Plus, shares reached a new high of $328.73 on July 15 , while surging 4% in a single session after reports that Chinese regulators approved Apple Intelligence for launch in China through the company’s partnership with Alibaba. The rally underscored Wall Street’s confidence that expanding AI capabilities could accelerate iPhone upgrades and strengthen Apple’s competitive position in one of its most important international markets.

The stock trades at a premium at 36.01 times forward price-to-earnings, compared to the sector median and its historical average.

Better-than-Expected Q2 Results

AAPL reported exceptionally strong fiscal second-quarter 2026 results on April 30, delivering record March-quarter revenue, earnings, and iPhone sales as accelerating Services growth and strong demand for the iPhone 17 lineup boosted profitability across the business.

The company generated revenue of $111.2 billion during the quarter ended March 28, representing a 17% year-over-year (YOY) increase, while earnings per share climbed 22% YOY to $2.01, exceeding expectations. Net income rose to $29.6 billion compared with $24.8 billion a year earlier.

Operational performance remained strong across nearly every business segment. iPhone revenue surged 22% YOY to $57 billion, driven by robust global demand for the iPhone 17 family and record upgrade activity. Management noted that iPhone achieved March-quarter revenue records.

Services revenue reached a new all-time high of $31 billion, increasing 16% YOY as App Store, cloud, subscriptions, payments, advertising, and media businesses continued to expand. Importantly, Services now account for a significant portion of total company revenue, highlighting Apple’s increasing transition toward recurring high-margin revenue streams.

The Mac business generated $8.4 billion in revenue, up 6% YOY, while iPad revenue rose 8% YOY to $6.9 billion, and Wearables, Home and Accessories revenue increased 5% to $7.9 billion.

Profitability improved meaningfully during the quarter despite ongoing supply-chain and memory-cost pressures. Gross margin expanded to 49.3%. Moreover, services gross margin reached an exceptionally strong 76.7%, while Products gross margin stood at 38.7%.

Geographically, Apple delivered double-digit growth across every major region, including a sharp rebound in Greater China and continued acceleration in emerging markets such as India and Mexico.

Furthermore, management issued bullish guidance for fiscal third quarter 2026, forecasting revenue growth of approximately 14% to 17% despite ongoing supply constraints tied to advanced semiconductor availability and rising memory costs.

Apple also projected gross margins between 47.5% and 48.5% while expecting Services revenue growth to remain comparable to Q2 levels. The guidance signaled confidence that strong ecosystem demand, AI-driven device adoption, and continued Services expansion will continue supporting earnings growth through the remainder of 2026.

In addition, the consensus estimate of $8.76 for fiscal 2026 indicates an increase of 17.4% YOY, before improving by around 9.1% annually to $9.56 in fiscal 2027. Also, its EPS is expected to rise 19.8% YOY to $1.88 for Q3, scheduled to be reported on July 30, after market close.

What Do Analysts Expect for Apple Stock?

Citi reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on Apple in July 2026 and raised its price target to $365 from $315, reflecting growing confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects. Also, Citi views the upcoming iPhone 18 launch as a key catalyst that could further improve investor sentiment, while AI enhancements to Siri are expected to drive stronger user engagement.

Additionally, Loop Capital reiterated its “Buy” rating on Apple and increased its price target to $350 from $325, citing stronger-than-expected global demand for the iPhone 17 lineup and confidence that the upcoming cycle will sustain Apple’s growth momentum.

On the other hand, KeyBanc turned bearish on Apple, downgrading the stock to “Underweight” from “Sector Weight” and assigning a $250 price target. The firm cited weakening hardware demand, slowing iPhone upgrade activity, and concerns that recent price increases could pressure unit sales.

Overall, Apple stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating . Out of 42 analysts covering the tech giant, 23 recommend a “Strong Buy,” three give a “Moderate Buy,” 14 analysts stay cautious with a “Hold” rating, and two advise a “Strong Sell.”

While the stock has already surged past the average analyst price target of $315.63, the Street-high target price of $400 suggests 20.1% upside ahead.