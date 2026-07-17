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ISRG Stock Sinks as Analysts Cut Price Targets on Intuitive Surgical

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Intuitive Surgical Inc location sign-by Sundry Photography via iStock
Intuitive Surgical Inc location sign-by Sundry Photography via iStock

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) is under immense pressure on Friday as muted full-year guidance triggered a wave of Wall Street price cuts. 

Despite beating Q2 earnings estimates, ISRG’s relative strength index (RSI) crashed into the early 30s, indicating the stock is now approaching oversold territory that often triggers a relief rally.

Following the post-earnings decline, Intuitive Surgical stock is down roughly 40% versus its year-to-date high. 

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What Made Analysts Cut Price Targets on ISRG Shares?

ISRG stock is being sold off mostly because of the expected deceleration in U.S. procedure growth.

In its earnings release, management said da Vinci procedure growth is now expected to track closer to 14.5% this year, the exact midpoint of its previously guided range. 

This minor downward adjustment overshadowed an otherwise healthy quarter where worldwide procedures grew 16% on a year-over-year basis. 

Investors are particularly concerned that changes to Affordable Care Act exchange coverage could weigh on elective procedure volumes.

These regulatory shifts have forced Intuitive Surgical into a conservative posture, signaling a potential moderation in procedure-driven instrument demand over the near term.

Here Are the Lowered Price Targets for Intuitive Surgical Stock

ISRG’s cautious outlook sparked a cascade of valuation downgrades across major banking firms. 

Citi adjusted its near-term expectations by lowering the price target to $500, while maintaining a “Buy” rating, concurrently removing its 90-day upside catalyst watch due to rising healthcare policy headwinds. 

JPMorgan enacted a similar reduction, cutting its price target to $450. Its analysts noted that despite robust quarterly profitability and steady system placements, the “flatter” procedure trajectory will act as a ceiling on the stock. 

Mizuho lowered its price objective as well, to $400, sticking to a “Hold” rating as demand for auxiliary components begins to stall. 

Bernstein proved to be the most optimistic, yet still slashed its price target from $750 to $685 while keeping an “Outperform” rating, warning that debate surrounding U.S. procedure growth may depress multiples in the current quarter. 

Intuitive Surgical Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

As evident, Wall Street continues to believe that, despite concerns, ISRG shares are worth buying on the dip today. 

The consensus rating on Intuitive Surgical remains at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of about $558 indicating potential upside of nearly 60% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ISRG 345.42 -56.91 -14.15%
Intuitive Surg Inc

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