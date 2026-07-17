Coffee Prices Jump on Slow Pace of Brazil Coffee Harvest

Cup of coffee with coffee beans in burlap sack on coffee tree background by Amenic181 via Shutterstock

September arabica coffee (KCU26) on Friday closed up +7.70 (+2.46%), and September ICE robusta coffee (RMU26) closed up +80 (+2.11%).

Coffee prices settled sharply higher on Friday amid a delay in Brazil’s coffee harvest. Safras & Mercado reported on Friday that Brazil’s 2026/27 coffee harvest is 64% complete as of July 15, behind last year’s comparable level of 77% and the five-year average of 70%.

Last Monday, arabica coffee soared to a 5.5-month high, and on last Tuesday, robusta coffee also hit a 5.5-month high amid a delayed coffee harvest in Brazil. However, since posting 5.5-month highs last week, coffee prices have whipsawed in a wide range below those highs amid illiquid trading conditions, leading to volatile price moves. Price volatility in coffee markets is exacerbated by illiquid trading conditions. After Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) raised margin requirements for coffee futures trading twice last week, liquidity has dried up, prompting many commodity funds to close their positions and leading to excessive one-way price moves.

Coffee prices have moved sharply higher over the past month as heavy rains in Brazil have disrupted fieldwork and may have lowered coffee crop quality. Also, Brazilian coffee farmers are holding back on sales, hoping prices will rise and bracing for the potential impact of this year’s El Niño weather event.

ICE coffee inventories have trended lower over the past three months, which is also supportive of coffee prices. ICE arabica coffee inventories fell to a 2.25-year low of 332,945 bags on Friday. Meanwhile, ICE robusta inventories fell to a 2-year low of 3,631 lots on May 15 but have since risen to a 3.5-month high of 4,220 lots on Monday.

Recent strength in Brazil’s coffee exports is negative for coffee prices. On Thursday, Cecafe reported that Brazil’s Jun green coffee exports jumped +14.4% y/y to 2.64 million bags.

An excessively long position in ICE robusta coffee by funds can exacerbate any price downturn. Last Friday’s weekly Commitment of Traders (COT) data showed funds boosted their long positions in ICE robusta coffee by +5,607 in the week ended July 7 to 44,195 net-long positions, the most in more than two years.

Concerns that an El Niño weather pattern could hurt Brazil’s coffee crop next year are bullish for prices. Coffee trader Commercial said the El Niño weather pattern may delay rains in Brazil this September and October, when tree flowering normally occurs, hurting Brazil’s 2026/27 coffee crop.

Last Wednesday, the US Climate Prediction Center said the El Niño weather pattern that emerged across the equatorial Pacific last month will likely be one of the strongest in more than 75 years. This sets the stage for months of possible floods, droughts, and temperature fluctuations later this year that could hinder coffee production in Asia and South America.

Somar Meteorologia reported last Monday that no rain fell in Minas Gerais, Brazil’s biggest coffee-growing region, in the week through July 5.

On June 9, arabica coffee fell to a 20.25-month nearest-futures low, and robusta slid to a 3.25-month low, amid an outlook for a bumper coffee crop in Brazil this year. On June 3, the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) forecast a record 2026/27 Brazil coffee crop of 71.9 million bags, up +14% y/y. Also, Rabobank raised its 2026/27 global arabica coffee surplus estimate to 9.5 million bags from 7.0 million bags previously.

Soaring coffee exports from Vietnam, the world’s largest robusta producer, are bearish for robusta prices. On July 3, Vietnam’s National Statistics Office reported that Vietnam’s 2026 coffee exports (Jan-Jun) rose by +7.3% y/y to 1.05 MMT. Vietnam’s 2025 coffee exports jumped by +17.5% y/y to 1.58 MMT. Also, Vietnam’s 2025/26 coffee production is projected to climb +6% y/y to a 4-year high of 1.76 MMT (29.4 million bags).

As a bearish factor, the International Coffee Organization (ICO) reported on November 7 that global coffee exports for the current marketing year (Oct-Sep) fell -0.3% y/y to 138.658 million bags.

The USDA’s Foreign Agriculture Service (FAS) bi-annual report on December 18 projected that world coffee production in 2025/26 will increase by +2.0% y/y to a record 178.848 million bags, with a -4.7% decrease in arabica production to 95.515 million bags and a +10.9% increase in robusta production to 83.333 million bags. FAS forecasted that Brazil’s 2025/26 coffee production will decline by -3.1% y/y to 63 million bags and that Vietnam’s 2025/26 coffee output will rise by 6.2% y/y to a 4-year high of 30.8 million bags. FAS forecasts that 2025/26 ending stocks will fall by -5.4% to 20.148 million bags from 21.307 million bags in 2024/25.