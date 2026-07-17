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Hogs Gains Pushing to Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures are trading with 50 cent to $1.02 gains across most contracts at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $96.68 Friday morning, down $3.49 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 50 cents higher on July 15 at $95.10.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $2.85 higher in the Friday morning report, at $105.27. The rib was the only primal reported lower, with the butt leading the way higher, up $5.81. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 479,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.879 million head. That is 15,000 head below the week prior and 12,162 head above the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs  are at $101.300, up $1.025,

Oct 26 Hogs  are at $87.675, up $0.750

Dec 26 Hogs are at $78.450, up $0.500,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEV26 88.000 +1.075 +1.24%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 101.650 +1.375 +1.37%
Lean Hogs
HEZ26 78.800 +0.850 +1.09%
Lean Hogs

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