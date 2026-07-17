Corn Turning Higher at Midday

Corn futures are trading with contracts 2 to 3 cents across most contracts on Friday, with bulls fighting off early weakness. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 ¾ cents at $4.12 1/2. A resurgence in the crude oil back above $80/bbl, up $3.26 at midday is supportive.

Following USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday old crop corn sales are now 86.279 MMT That is 102% of USDA’s export projection and ahead of the each of the last 3 years. Actual shipments are 87% of that USDA export projection at 73.058 MMT, head of last year’s 86%. Sales for 2026/27 have accumulated to 6.859 MMT, 14.5% above the same time last year.

Brazil’s total corn crop is seen at 144.96 MMT for 2026/27 according to Safras & Mercado, a 4.59 MMT increase from the year prior. FranceAgriMer data from this morning showed corn ratings in France at 41% good/excellent. Down 6 percentage points from last week and below the 72% ratings last year.

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.44 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.12 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.66 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 27 Corn is at $4.82 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,