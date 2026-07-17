Corn Turning Higher at Midday

Corn futures are trading with contracts 2 to 3 cents across most contracts on Friday, with bulls fighting off early weakness. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 ¾ cents at $4.12 1/2. A resurgence in the crude oil back above $80/bbl, up $3.26 at midday is supportive.
Following USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday old crop corn sales are now 86.279 MMT That is 102% of USDA’s export projection and ahead of the each of the last 3 years. Actual shipments are 87% of that USDA export projection at 73.058 MMT, head of last year’s 86%. Sales for 2026/27 have accumulated to 6.859 MMT, 14.5% above the same time last year.
Brazil’s total corn crop is seen at 144.96 MMT for 2026/27 according to Safras & Mercado, a 4.59 MMT increase from the year prior. FranceAgriMer data from this morning showed corn ratings in France at 41% good/excellent. Down 6 percentage points from last week and below the 72% ratings last year.
Sep 26 Corn is at $4.44 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $4.12 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,
Dec 26 Corn is at $4.66 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,
Mar 27 Corn is at $4.82 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $4.16 1/4, up 3 cents,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.