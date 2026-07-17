Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Turning Higher at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Sunset over corn field by RitaE via Pixabay
Sunset over corn field by RitaE via Pixabay

Corn futures are trading with contracts 2 to 3 cents across most contracts on Friday, with bulls fighting off early weakness. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 ¾ cents at $4.12 1/2. A resurgence in the crude oil back above $80/bbl, up $3.26 at midday is supportive.

Following USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday old crop corn sales are now 86.279 MMT That is 102% of USDA’s export projection and ahead of the each of the last 3 years. Actual shipments are 87% of that USDA export projection at 73.058 MMT, head of last year’s 86%. Sales for 2026/27 have accumulated to 6.859 MMT, 14.5% above the same time last year. 

Brazil’s total corn crop is seen at 144.96 MMT for 2026/27 according to Safras & Mercado, a 4.59 MMT increase from the year prior. FranceAgriMer data from this morning showed corn ratings in France at 41% good/excellent. Down 6 percentage points from last week and below the 72% ratings last year.

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.44 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.12 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.66 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 27 Corn is at $4.82 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.16 1/4, up 3 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 467-0 +3-0 +0.65%
Corn
ZCZ26 467-0 +3-0 +0.65%
Corn
ZCU26 444-2 +2-6 +0.62%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.2942 +0.0305 +0.72%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1245 +0.0275 +0.67%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
Micron Stock Is Off 31% From Its High. Why This Could Be the Best Time to Buy.
Bitcoin, up or down by jantsarik via Shutterstock 2
Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Treasury Company Strategy Is Falling Apart
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 3
This Red-Hot AI Infrastructure Stock Just Made a Game-Changing Move. How to Play NBIS Here.
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock 4
SpaceX Is Back at Its IPO Price. Here Is When I Would Buy It.
A corporate office for IBM by HJBC via Adobe Stock 5
Why Jim Cramer Is Telling Retail Investors to Stay Far Away from the IBM Stock Dip
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.