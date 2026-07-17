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Cotton Extending Losses to Friday AM Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock
Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock

Cotton price action is down 95 to 105 points so far on Friday morning. Futures fell into the Thursday close, posting session losses of 223 to 287 points at the final bell. Crude oil was up a modest 14 cents per barrel, with the US dollar index up 0.251.

Export Sales data showed 34,360 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of July 9. That was a marketing year low. Bangladesh was the buyer of 10,600 RB, with 5,800 RB to Vietnam. There was just 4,075 RB in new crop sales in that week, the lowest since September. Much of that was to Pakistan. Shipments were tallied at 214,893 RB, back down 10.8% from the same week last year. Vietnam has been the leading buyer YTD at over 4.2 million bales.

The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on Wednesday at 89.95 cents. The Forward A was down 80 at 91.80. ICE certified cotton stocks were down another 20,673 bales on July 14 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 100,612 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 3.52 cents on Thursday to 65.37 cents/lb.

Oct 26 Cotton  closed at 77.69, down 287 points, currently down 105 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 79.3, down 225 points, currently down 95 points

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 80.7, down 223 points, currently down 98 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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