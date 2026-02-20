Barchart.com
Hogs Holding Higher on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay
Lean hog futures are up another 40 to 75 cents so far on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $88.96 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was 40 cents higher on Feb 18 at $87.59.

USDA tallied 27,255 MT of pork sold in the week of 2/12, a 5-week low. Export shipments were a total of 35,653 MT, the lowest for the calendar year.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was 39 cents lower at $95.89 per cwt. The rib and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 491,000 head, taking this week’s total to 1.918 million head. That was 4,000 head below last week but 5,161 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $93.875, up $0.425,

May 26 Hogs  are at $98.350, up $0.600

Jun 26 Hogs are at $107.925, up $0.750,


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 98.325 +0.575 +0.59%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 93.625 +0.175 +0.19%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 107.825 +0.650 +0.61%
Lean Hogs

