How Much Lower Will Lean Hog Prices Go? 1 Trade to Make Here.

April lean hog (HEJ26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for April lean hog futures that prices are trending lower and this week hit a four-week low amid the recent steep downdraft. The late-week pause has produced a bear flag pattern on the daily chart. Bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, Chinese purchases of U.S pork have declined in recent months due to a glut of pork in China. Seasonally, U.S. hog slaughter levels will begin to rise as springtime nears.

A move in April lean hog futures below chart support at $92.00 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $84.00, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $95.00.

