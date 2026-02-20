Barchart.com
How Much Lower Will Lean Hog Prices Go? 1 Trade to Make Here.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Hogs on a farm by artbyPixel via iStock
April lean hog (HEJ26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for April lean hog futures that prices are trending lower and this week hit a four-week low amid the recent steep downdraft. The late-week pause has produced a bear flag pattern on the daily chart. Bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, Chinese purchases of U.S pork have declined in recent months due to a glut of pork in China. Seasonally, U.S. hog slaughter levels will begin to rise as springtime nears.

A move in April lean hog futures below chart support at $92.00 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $84.00, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $95.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

