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Hogs in Rally Mode on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock
Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Lean hog futures are showing gains of $1.6 to $2.05 on Wednesday with August up a nickel. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $100.70 on Wednesday morning, up $3.83 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 76 cents higher on July 13 at $93.87.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 27 cents higher in the Wednesday morning report at $101.48. The rib, picnic, and belly primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 483,000 head, with the weekly total at 926,000. That is 16,000 head below the week prior and 4,401 head below the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $95.150, up $0.050,

Aug 26 Hogs  are at $100.075, up $1.625

Oct 26 Hogs are at $86.425, up $2.050,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 100.325 +1.875 +1.90%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 95.150 +0.050 +0.05%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 86.725 +2.350 +2.79%
Lean Hogs

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