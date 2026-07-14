Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

The $6.6 Billion Reason CleanSpark Stock Is Up Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Image of server racks and cabinets full of hard drives inside large data center by IM Imagery via Shutterstock
Image of server racks and cabinets full of hard drives inside large data center by IM Imagery via Shutterstock

CleanSpark (CLSK) shares ended higher on July 14 after the company signed a landmark 20-year data center lease agreement with an unnamed, high-investment-grade global tech giant. 

As investors cheered the AI announcement, CLSK tested its 20-day moving average (MA) today. A firm break above the $15 level is broadly expected to accelerate bullish momentum in the near term.

Despite recent gains, however, CleanSpark stock remains down about 30% versus its year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

What We Know About CleanSpark’s Data Center Deal

Under the terms of the historic triple-net (NNN) lease at its Sandersville, Georgia, campus, CLSK will deliver 175 MW of critical IT load starting in late 2027. 

The initial 20-year agreement is valued at $6.6 billion in contracted revenue. If two optional five-year extensions are exercised, the contract value could expand to a whopping $11.6 billion. 

Crucially, the deal has a projected net operating income (NOI) contribution margin of nearly 100%, translating to an average of $330 million annually. 

The tenant has also secured exclusivity over CleanSpark’s entire 885 MW Texas portfolio, setting up massive runway for future institutional-scale expansion. 

Should You Invest in CLSK Shares Today?

The announcement made HC Wainwright analysts led by Mike Colonnese reiterate their “Buy” rating and a bullish $22 price target on CleanSpark shares, which represents about a 60% upside from here.

In their research note, the firm's analysts declared the data center deal a “transformational moment for CLSK” as it evolves the company from a pure-play BTC miner into an AI infrastructure name.

According to Mike Colonnese, the multi-decade commitment from a premier credit-tenant serves as a strong validation of CleanSpark's “land-and-power” strategy.

The significant revenue and cash flow visibility will help drive CLSK much higher from here over the long term, he told clients. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing CleanSpark

It's also worth mentioning that HC Wainwright is not the only Wall Street firm that is keeping bullish on CLSK stock for the next 12 months. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on CleanSpark sits at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of about $21 indicating potential upside of more than 50% from current levels.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CLSK 13.45 +1.09 +8.82%
Cleanspark Inc

Most Popular News

Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 1
Dear Google Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 13
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 2
Upcoming Q2 Earnings for GOOG Stock: Here’s Why Bulls Are Optimistic
Technological process of soldering chip components on PCB board by I Viewfinder via Adobe Stock 3
Western Digital's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know
A close-up shot of Jim Cramer by a katz via Shutterstock 4
Why Jim Cramer Is Bullish on SK Hynix Stock Now
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay__480x319 5
Corn Bulls Getting a Headstart with Monday Morning Rally
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.