The $6.6 Billion Reason CleanSpark Stock Is Up Today

Image of server racks and cabinets full of hard drives inside large data center by IM Imagery via Shutterstock

CleanSpark (CLSK) shares ended higher on July 14 after the company signed a landmark 20-year data center lease agreement with an unnamed, high-investment-grade global tech giant.

As investors cheered the AI announcement, CLSK tested its 20-day moving average (MA) today. A firm break above the $15 level is broadly expected to accelerate bullish momentum in the near term.

Despite recent gains, however, CleanSpark stock remains down about 30% versus its year-to-date high.

What We Know About CleanSpark’s Data Center Deal

Under the terms of the historic triple-net (NNN) lease at its Sandersville, Georgia, campus, CLSK will deliver 175 MW of critical IT load starting in late 2027.

The initial 20-year agreement is valued at $6.6 billion in contracted revenue. If two optional five-year extensions are exercised, the contract value could expand to a whopping $11.6 billion.

Crucially, the deal has a projected net operating income (NOI) contribution margin of nearly 100%, translating to an average of $330 million annually.

The tenant has also secured exclusivity over CleanSpark’s entire 885 MW Texas portfolio, setting up massive runway for future institutional-scale expansion.

Should You Invest in CLSK Shares Today?

The announcement made HC Wainwright analysts led by Mike Colonnese reiterate their “Buy” rating and a bullish $22 price target on CleanSpark shares, which represents about a 60% upside from here.

In their research note, the firm's analysts declared the data center deal a “transformational moment for CLSK” as it evolves the company from a pure-play BTC miner into an AI infrastructure name .

According to Mike Colonnese, the multi-decade commitment from a premier credit-tenant serves as a strong validation of CleanSpark's “land-and-power” strategy.

The significant revenue and cash flow visibility will help drive CLSK much higher from here over the long term, he told clients.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing CleanSpark

It's also worth mentioning that HC Wainwright is not the only Wall Street firm that is keeping bullish on CLSK stock for the next 12 months.

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on CleanSpark sits at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of about $21 indicating potential upside of more than 50% from current levels.