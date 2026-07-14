Oscar Health Stock Is Up 100% and Wall Street Is Finally Starting to Take Notice

Oscar Health (OSCR) leverages a tech-driven platform and innovative insurance offerings to differentiate in the ACA marketplace.

OSCR exhibits strong technical momentum and maintains a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

Shares are up 106% over the past year.

OSCR is gaining investor attention, trading near all-time highs, and is expected to achieve profitability soon amid high volatility.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $9.21 billion, Oscar Health (OSCR) operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and provides health insurance plans to individuals, families, and employees, primarily through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction, Weighted Alpha above 50+ and a 60-Month Beta over 1.5. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. OSCR checks those boxes. The Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” signal on June 4. Since then, the stock has gained 31.14%.

Barchart’s Technical Indicators for Oscar Health

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Oscar Health scored an all-time high of $33.10 on June 29.

Oscar Health has a Weighted Alpha of +139.87.

OSCR has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 106.23% over the past 52 weeks.

Oscar Health has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $30.95 with a 50-day moving average of $25.84.

OSCR has made 7 new highs and gained 10.05% over the past month.

60-month beta of 2.34.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.26.

There’s a technical support level around $30.59.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$9.21 billion market capitalization.

Revenue is projected to grow 58.31% this year and another 6.70% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 162.92% this year and an additional 40.10% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Oscar Health

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 3 “Strong Buy,” 1 “Moderate Buy,” 7 “Hold” and 1 “Moderate Sell” opinions with price targets between $13 and $35.

Value Line does not rate the stock.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Strong Buy.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 11% overvalued with a fair value of $27.50.

16,730 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Strong Buy.”

Short interest is 6.22 of the float with 2.74 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Oscar Health

The stock is beginning to be noticed, and Oscar Health seems on track to be profitable soon.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.