Cotton Rallying on Friday Morning

Cotton prices are up 75 to 85 points so far on Friday AM trade. Futures posted gains of 26 to 38 points across most contracts on Thursday. Crude oil futures were up $1.24 per barrel on the day at $66.43. The US dollar index was up $0.139 to $97.760.
The Seam showed sales of 16,513 bales sold on 2/18, averaging 58.85 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 30 points on Wednesday at 73.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 2,565 bales on February 18, with the certified stocks level at 117,075 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up 66 points this afternoon to 50.05 cents/lb.
Mar 26 Cotton closed at 61.93, up 38 points, currently up 75 points
May 26 Cotton closed at 64.14, up 38 points, currently up 81 points
Jul 26 Cotton closed at 65.73, up 26 points, currently up 85 points
