Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Posts Mixed Monday Trade, as Beef Falls

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Cows eating hay in a farm cowshed by Matthias Bockel via Pixabay
Cows eating hay in a farm cowshed by Matthias Bockel via Pixabay

Live cattle futures closed with contracts down 47 cents to 12 cents higher. Cash trade was at $247-248 across the country, a $7-8 drop from last week. Feeder cattle futures were 20 to 90 cents lower to close the session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.10 on July 9 to $372.52. 

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed the US pasture rating at 30% gd/ex, down 3% from the week prior. The Brugler500 index was down 11 points to 277.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices fell lower in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $10.44. Choice boxes were down $7.07 at $375.61, with Select 34 cents lower to $365.17. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was at 105,000 head. That is up 5,000 head from the previous Monday but 6,745 head below the same Monday last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $234.725, down $0.475,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $230.625, up $0.075,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  closed at $230.400, up $0.125,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $354.350, down $0.250,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $350.825, down $0.200,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $346.850, down $0.500,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 230.400s +0.125 +0.05%
Live Cattle
LEV26 230.625s +0.075 +0.03%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 234.725s -0.475 -0.20%
Live Cattle
GFU26 350.825s -0.200 -0.06%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 354.350s -0.250 -0.07%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 346.850s -0.500 -0.14%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Kevin O'Leary pictured with Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner_ Image by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock_ 1
‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary ‘Can’t Stand It’ When Young People Spend $28 on Lunch But Only Make $70k — ‘I Mean, That’s Just Stupid’
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
6% APY, Unlimited 3% Cash Back and Free ATM Withdrawals: Everything You Need to Know About Elon Musk's 'Bank Killer' X Money App
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 3
Taiwan Just Waved a Red Flag for Nvidia Stock
Wooden blocks with the word IPO and virtual stock graph_ Image by fadfebrian via Shutterstock_ 4
SK Hynix Debuts on the Nasdaq Today. Waiting to Buy SKHY Stock May Be the Better Bet.
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 5
Apple vs. Nvidia: One Is Growing 10x Faster and Trades Cheaper. The Better AI Dividend Stock Is Clear.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.