FuelCell Just Landed a Major AI Partner. This Could Be a Game Changer for FCEL Stock.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) stock is back in the spotlight after the company announced a new partnership with Siemens (SIEGY). Investors wasted little time rewarding the company; shares surged roughly 2% following the announcement on July 9 as Wall Street viewed the agreement as another step toward FuelCell's ambitions in the fast-growing AI data-center market. The rally also extended what has already been an extraordinary run for FCEL stock, although shares are now falling again today.

Over the past 12 months, FuelCell shares have climbed about 260%. The stock has also climbed 164% in 2026 alone as investors increasingly bet that demand for large-scale power solutions for AI infrastructure could transform the company's long-term outlook.

Much of that optimism has been based on management's assertions that it has a project pipeline in excess of 4 GW, with most of that pipeline notably being linked to AI data centers. Certain recent remarks about increasing demand for distributed power generation have been welcomed by investors.

Still, FCEL stock has plenty of volatility. FuelCell Energy recently completed a stock sale to raise approximately $225 million, causing dilution for existing shareholders. Losses have also been regular, leading to severe declines whenever there is a lack of financial results.

Siemens Partnership Strengthens FuelCell's AI Infrastructure Story

The biggest catalyst behind FuelCell's latest rally is its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Siemens to jointly develop megawatt-scale fuel cell systems for distributed energy projects. Under the agreement, Siemens will provide electrical infrastructure and balance-of-plant engineering, while FuelCell will contribute its fuel cell technology for projects exceeding 100 megawatts, particularly those serving AI data centers and industrial customers.

Although the partnership does not immediately generate revenue, investors appear to view it as an important validation of FuelCell's technology. A company the size of Siemens working alongside FuelCell adds credibility to its growing pipeline and could improve its ability to compete for much larger projects over time.

The agreement also fits squarely into FuelCell's strategy of becoming a key provider of reliable on-site electricity for AI infrastructure, where demand for continuous power continues rising much faster than traditional grid expansion.

FuelCell Reports Lackluster Q2 Earnings

FuelCell Energy's most recent quarterly earnings were unimpressive, still offering little hope for growth opportunities. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revenue declined 5% year-over-year (YOY) to $35.6 million as lower service and electricity generation revenue offset stronger product sales in South Korea.

Net loss widened to $77.6 million from $37.7 million a year earlier. However, adjusted results painted a somewhat better picture. Adjusted EPS improved to a loss of $0.53 per share compared with a loss of $1.53 a year ago, while adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $17.1 million from $19.3 million.

One of the quarter's biggest positives was the balance sheet. FuelCell ended the quarter with approximately $441 million in cash and cash equivalents, up significantly from roughly $342 million six months earlier. The company also remains essentially debt-free, giving management additional flexibility to pursue future projects.

CEO Jason Few noted that strong liquidity positions FuelCell to execute its expanding project pipeline while continuing to invest in manufacturing capacity and product development.

FuelCell Continues Expanding Beyond the Siemens Deal

The Siemens partnership is only one part of FuelCell's broader expansion strategy. The company recently secured approximately $49 million of financing from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) for a project in South Korea, supporting its international growth plans. FuelCell also shipped its first carbon capture modules for deployment in Rotterdam, The Netherlands through its collaboration with ExxonMobil (XOM).

Meanwhile, the company continues expanding its manufacturing facility in Torrington, Connecticut. Management now expects annual production capacity to reach roughly 500 MW over the next two years, up from an earlier target of 350 MW, as it prepares for higher demand from AI data centers and other large commercial projects.

Finally, FuelCell was added to several Russell indices in June, increasing its visibility among institutional investors and index funds.

Wall Street Remains Divided on FCEL Stock

Analysts remain sharply split on whether FuelCell's recent rally can continue. Canaccord Genuity recently upgraded FCEL stock to a “Buy” and lifted its price target to $30, arguing that the company's 4 GW AI pipeline could eventually lead to a transformative commercial contract. Jefferies also became more constructive after raising its target to $24, citing improving prospects for early data-center orders. B. Riley upgraded FuelCell stock to a “Buy” rating as well, increasing its target price to $32 based on confidence in the expanding project pipeline.

Even so, many analysts remain cautious. That's why the overall consensus rating remains a “Hold” based on nine analysts with coverage. The 12-month mean price target is $24.57, showing potential upside of 27% from current levels.

For now, the Siemens partnership has given investors another reason to believe FuelCell can capitalize on booming AI infrastructure spending. The challenge now is converting its massive project pipeline into signed contracts and sustained revenue growth. Until that happens, FCEL stock is likely to remain one of the market's highest-risk and highest-volatility clean energy plays.