Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

FuelCell Just Landed a Major AI Partner. This Could Be a Game Changer for FCEL Stock.

Nauman Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Businessman trading stock market on teblet screen by Nespix via iStock
Businessman trading stock market on teblet screen by Nespix via iStock

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) stock is back in the spotlight after the company announced a new partnership with Siemens (SIEGY). Investors wasted little time rewarding the company; shares surged roughly 2% following the announcement on July 9 as Wall Street viewed the agreement as another step toward FuelCell's ambitions in the fast-growing AI data-center market. The rally also extended what has already been an extraordinary run for FCEL stock, although shares are now falling again today. 

Over the past 12 months, FuelCell shares have climbed about 260%. The stock has also climbed 164% in 2026 alone as investors increasingly bet that demand for large-scale power solutions for AI infrastructure could transform the company's long-term outlook.

Much of that optimism has been based on management's assertions that it has a project pipeline in excess of 4 GW, with most of that pipeline notably being linked to AI data centers. Certain recent remarks about increasing demand for distributed power generation have been welcomed by investors. 

Still, FCEL stock has plenty of volatility. FuelCell Energy recently completed a stock sale to raise approximately $225 million, causing dilution for existing shareholders. Losses have also been regular, leading to severe declines whenever there is a lack of financial results.

www.barchart.com

Siemens Partnership Strengthens FuelCell's AI Infrastructure Story

The biggest catalyst behind FuelCell's latest rally is its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Siemens to jointly develop megawatt-scale fuel cell systems for distributed energy projects. Under the agreement, Siemens will provide electrical infrastructure and balance-of-plant engineering, while FuelCell will contribute its fuel cell technology for projects exceeding 100 megawatts, particularly those serving AI data centers and industrial customers.

Although the partnership does not immediately generate revenue, investors appear to view it as an important validation of FuelCell's technology. A company the size of Siemens working alongside FuelCell adds credibility to its growing pipeline and could improve its ability to compete for much larger projects over time.

The agreement also fits squarely into FuelCell's strategy of becoming a key provider of reliable on-site electricity for AI infrastructure, where demand for continuous power continues rising much faster than traditional grid expansion.

FuelCell Reports Lackluster Q2 Earnings

FuelCell Energy's most recent quarterly earnings were unimpressive, still offering little hope for growth opportunities. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revenue declined 5% year-over-year (YOY) to $35.6 million as lower service and electricity generation revenue offset stronger product sales in South Korea.

Net loss widened to $77.6 million from $37.7 million a year earlier. However, adjusted results painted a somewhat better picture. Adjusted EPS improved to a loss of $0.53 per share compared with a loss of $1.53 a year ago, while adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $17.1 million from $19.3 million.

One of the quarter's biggest positives was the balance sheet. FuelCell ended the quarter with approximately $441 million in cash and cash equivalents, up significantly from roughly $342 million six months earlier. The company also remains essentially debt-free, giving management additional flexibility to pursue future projects.

CEO Jason Few noted that strong liquidity positions FuelCell to execute its expanding project pipeline while continuing to invest in manufacturing capacity and product development.

FuelCell Continues Expanding Beyond the Siemens Deal

The Siemens partnership is only one part of FuelCell's broader expansion strategy. The company recently secured approximately $49 million of financing from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) for a project in South Korea, supporting its international growth plans. FuelCell also shipped its first carbon capture modules for deployment in Rotterdam, The Netherlands through its collaboration with ExxonMobil (XOM).

Meanwhile, the company continues expanding its manufacturing facility in Torrington, Connecticut. Management now expects annual production capacity to reach roughly 500 MW over the next two years, up from an earlier target of 350 MW, as it prepares for higher demand from AI data centers and other large commercial projects.

Finally, FuelCell was added to several Russell indices in June, increasing its visibility among institutional investors and index funds.

Wall Street Remains Divided on FCEL Stock

Analysts remain sharply split on whether FuelCell's recent rally can continue. Canaccord Genuity recently upgraded FCEL stock to a “Buy” and lifted its price target to $30, arguing that the company's 4 GW AI pipeline could eventually lead to a transformative commercial contract. Jefferies also became more constructive after raising its target to $24, citing improving prospects for early data-center orders. B. Riley upgraded FuelCell stock to a “Buy” rating as well, increasing its target price to $32 based on confidence in the expanding project pipeline.

Even so, many analysts remain cautious. That's why the overall consensus rating remains a “Hold” based on nine analysts with coverage. The 12-month mean price target is $24.57, showing potential upside of 27% from current levels.

For now, the Siemens partnership has given investors another reason to believe FuelCell can capitalize on booming AI infrastructure spending. The challenge now is converting its massive project pipeline into signed contracts and sustained revenue growth. Until that happens, FCEL stock is likely to remain one of the market's highest-risk and highest-volatility clean energy plays.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Nauman Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SIEGY 153.8395 -2.1305 -1.37%
Siemens Ag Spons ADR
FCEL 19.30 -1.73 -8.23%
Fuelcell Energy Inc
XOM 144.99 +6.11 +4.40%
Exxonmobil Holdings Corp

Most Popular News

Kevin O'Leary pictured with Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner_ Image by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock_ 1
‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary ‘Can’t Stand It’ When Young People Spend $28 on Lunch But Only Make $70k — ‘I Mean, That’s Just Stupid’
Wooden blocks with the word IPO and virtual stock graph_ Image by fadfebrian via Shutterstock_ 2
SK Hynix Debuts on the Nasdaq Today. Waiting to Buy SKHY Stock May Be the Better Bet.
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 3
Apple vs. Nvidia: One Is Growing 10x Faster and Trades Cheaper. The Better AI Dividend Stock Is Clear.
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
6% APY, Unlimited 3% Cash Back and Free ATM Withdrawals: Everything You Need to Know About Elon Musk's 'Bank Killer' X Money App
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 5
Taiwan Just Waved a Red Flag for Nvidia Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.