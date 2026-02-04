Hogs Close Mixed on Wednesday

Lean hog futures saw mixed trade at the Wednesday close, with contracts 55 cents lower to 30 cents higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $86.29 on Wednesday afternoon, up 45 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 12 cents on Feb 2 at $85.83.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from Wednesday morning report was $4.37 lower to $93.00 per cwt. The picnic was the only primal reported higher, with the belly down $19.49. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Wednesday was 495,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.416 million head. That was 34,000 head above last week but 32,293 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $88.000, down $0.550,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $98.450, up $0.300