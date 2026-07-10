Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Posts Friday Strength Despite Production Hike

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Closeup of cotton plant via bobbycrim via Pixabay
Closeup of cotton plant via bobbycrim via Pixabay

Cotton futures closed with gains of 45 to 99 points on Friday, Futures shrugged off the production increase via the WASDE, as they accounted for the larger acreage from NASS last week. December closed the week with a 442 point gain. Crude oil was down 57 cents on the day, with the US dollar index up $0.124.

USDA’s monthly WASDE report showed no changes the old crop stocks at 4.2 million bales. New crop was raised by 400,000 bales to 4.1 million thanks to an identical increase to production to 13.7 million bales on the larger acreage data.

Friday afternoon’s Commitment of Traders report showed managed money spec funds in cotton futures and options adding 7,121 contracts to their net long in the week ending on Tuesday to 39,106 contracts.

The Cotlook A Index was down 50 points on Thursday at 89.75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 26,320 bales on July 9 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 158,607 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up 92 points on Thursday to 62.86 cents/lb. 

Oct 26 Cotton  closed at 79.92, up 99 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 81.54, up 91 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 82.91, up 94 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTZ26 81.54s +0.91 +1.13%
Cotton #2
CTV26 79.92s +0.99 +1.25%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 81.54s +0.91 +1.13%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

A corporate sign for SK Hynix by Tada Images via Adobe Stock 1
SK Hynix Stock Debuts for U.S. Investors Tomorrow. The DRAM ETF Could Be the Biggest Loser.
Wooden blocks with the word IPO and virtual stock graph_ Image by fadfebrian via Shutterstock_ 2
SK Hynix Debuts on the Nasdaq Today. Waiting to Buy SKHY Stock May Be the Better Bet.
Server racks by dotshock via Shutterstock 3
SMCI Stock Likely to Reverse from Oversold Levels as DCBBS Gains Growth Traction
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 4
Occidental Petroleum Stock’s Unusual Options Activity Signals Bullish Bets Amid Oil Rally
Netflix open on tablet by rswebsols via Pixabay 5
3 Options Strategies for Netflix Earnings Next Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.