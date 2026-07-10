Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Stifel Just Upgraded Twilio Stock. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
The Twilio logo on a smartphone screen with stock charts in the background_ Image by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock_
The Twilio logo on a smartphone screen with stock charts in the background_ Image by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock_

San Francisco-headquartered Twilio (TWLO) has been in a sharp uptrend this year, but a senior Stifel analyst believes the stock is not out of juice just yet.

On Friday, J. Parker Lane upgraded the cloud communications platform to Buy and raised his price target to $260, indicating potential upside of about 20% from current levels. 

At the time of writing, Twilio shares are trading at 2x their price in late February. 

www.barchart.com

Stifel Sees Twilio Stock as an AI Beneficiary

Lane recommends investing in TWLO shares at the current price primarily because the company “has the right tools in place to capitalize on the artificial intelligence (AI) cycle.”

The firm’s aggressive investments in both core competencies and AI offerings position it to “drive durable, long-term growth,” he told clients in a research note today. 

As businesses continue to scale intelligent, real-time customer communication ecosystems, Twilio “finds itself in the right place at exactly the right time,” the analyst added. 

Note that TWLO has recently soared past its major moving averages (MAs), indicating bulls are now firmly in control across multiple timeframes. 

Q2 Earnings Could Drive TWLO Shares Higher

Stifel remains positive on Twilio shares also because the company’s restructuring efforts are broadly expected to improve margins over time. 

According to him, its quarterly earnings scheduled for Aug. 6 could prove a near-term catalyst that drives the share price higher. Consensus is for TWLO to report $0.59 in earnings per share (EPS) — up an exciting 40.48% on a year-over-year basis. 

Investors should also note that Twilio had roughly $900 million authorized for future buybacks at the end of its fiscal first quarter, which could boost EPS over time and provide additional support for its stock price. 

That said, the cloud communications company does not currently pay a dividend. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Twilio

Other Wall Street analysts seem to agree with Stifel’s constructive view of TWLO stock. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Twilio is “Strong Buy,” with price objectives as high as $300, signaling potential upside of nearly 40% over the next 12 months. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TWLO 215.48 -3.12 -1.43%
Twilio

Most Popular News

A corporate sign for SK Hynix by Tada Images via Adobe Stock 1
SK Hynix Stock Debuts for U.S. Investors Tomorrow. The DRAM ETF Could Be the Biggest Loser.
Wooden blocks with the word IPO and virtual stock graph_ Image by fadfebrian via Shutterstock_ 2
SK Hynix Debuts on the Nasdaq Today. Waiting to Buy SKHY Stock May Be the Better Bet.
Server racks by dotshock via Shutterstock 3
SMCI Stock Likely to Reverse from Oversold Levels as DCBBS Gains Growth Traction
Netflix open on tablet by rswebsols via Pixabay 4
3 Options Strategies for Netflix Earnings Next Week
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Occidental Petroleum Stock’s Unusual Options Activity Signals Bullish Bets Amid Oil Rally
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.