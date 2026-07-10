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Hogs Posting Mixed Trade on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay
Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday with contracts up 52 cents higher to 65 cents lower. USDA’s national base hog price was down 11 cents in the Friday AM report at $96.84. The CME Lean Hog Index was 37 cents higher on July 8 at $92.35. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $3.02 higher in the Friday morning report at $101.83. All primals were reported higher, led by the belly, up $7.26. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 480,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.894 million head. That was 53,000 head above the week prior and 18,965 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $94.825, up $0.500,

Aug 26 Hogs  are at $98.675, up $0.525

Oct 26 Hogs are at $85.025, down $0.625,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 99.000 +0.850 +0.87%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 94.775s +0.450 +0.48%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 85.075s -0.575 -0.67%
Lean Hogs

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