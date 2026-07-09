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Cotton Faces Moderate Thursday Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock
Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock

Cotton futures were down 4 to 24 points across the board at the Thursday close. Crude oil corrected back lower on Thursday despite back and forth strikes between the US and Iran overnight, down $1.71 at the close. The US dollar index was down $0.034.

Export Sales data showed 66,422 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of July 2. That was back up from the week prior and nearly triple the same week last year. Vietnam was the buyer of 23,500 RB, with 23,400 RB to India. There was also 86,971 RB in new crop sales in that week, a 3-week high. The largest buyer was Vietnam at 48,700 RB, as Turkey was the buyer of 30,800 RB. Shipments were tallied at 230,056 RB, back up from last week’s 18-week low, but down 10.05% from the same week in 2025. Vietnam was the largest destination of 85,400 RB, with 12,800 RB to Pakistan.

The Cotlook A Index was up 295 points on Wednesday at 90.25 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 12 bales on Tuesday via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 184,927 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up 92 points on Thursday to 62.86 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 76.16, down 5 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 80.63, down 4 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 81.97, down 13 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 78.93s -0.05 -0.06%
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CTN26 76.16s -0.05 -0.07%
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CTZ26 80.63s -0.04 -0.05%
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