RBC Capital Just Downgraded AVAV Stock. Here's Why.

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RBC Capital Markets downgraded AeroVironment (AVAV) shares to “Sector Perform” on Thursday, citing concerns that the firm’s ambitious long-term financial targets may prove difficult to achieve.

The downgrade came just one day after AVAV management outlined goals of at least 15% organic revenue growth by the end of this decade.

At the 2026 Investor Day in New York, executives also guided for an adjusted EBITDA margin of up to 20%, representing a 550-basis-point improvement from current profitability levels.

RBC’s dovish call arrives at a time when AeroVironment stock is already under immense pressure, currently down about 65% versus its year-to-date high in mid-January.

Why RBC Turned Dovish on AeroVironment Stock

RBC’s primary concern centers on the feasibility of the aforementioned targets given the backdrop of flat defense budgets and the heavy investment required to reach them.

The firm expressed skepticism about whether AeroVironment can sustain rapid sales growth while simultaneously delivering the margin expansion management has projected for the later years of its plan.

Elevated capital expenditures and a potentially prolonged period of negative free cash flow represent additional risks, especially since the company needs substantial facility investments that could weigh on cash generation.

The competitive landscape also factored into RBC’s decision to downgrade AVAV shares.

An increasing number of defense-tech firms are competing for investor attention in 2026, making the market more selective about paying a premium for long-term growth projections.

This dynamic could keep AeroVironment shares “range-bound” despite the company’s operational momentum, the firm’s analysts told clients.

What Has Driven AVAV Shares Down in Recent Months?

AeroVironment's fiscal 2027 guidance calls for revenue of $2.125 billion to $2.225 billion, implying a 10% year-over-year growth from fiscal 2026 revenue of about $2 billion.

The company also plans to increase R&D spending to 7% to 9% of revenue in fiscal 2027, up from 6% in fiscal 2026, signaling a commitment to innovation that simultaneously pressures near-term profitability.

Management’s stated ambition is to roughly double sales by the end of the decade through organic expansion.

The downgrade arrives at a complex moment for AeroVironment. The company posted record Q4 revenue of $641.6 million, more than doubling year-over-year, and delivered full-year bookings of $2.7 billion with a 1.4x book-to-bill ratio.

However, AVAV has faced multiple headwinds in 2026, including a lost SCAR program contract that removed $1.7 billion from its future outlook, a $151 million goodwill impairment, accounting restatement issues in June, and an ongoing securities class action lawsuit with a July 27 deadline.

AeroVironment stock has posted a negative 33.4% return over the past year, underperforming defense peers despite strong operational results.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing AeroVironment

From a valuation perspective, AeroVironment trades at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 4x, which is below the aerospace and defense sector average of 5.3x.

But RBC’s move reflects a broader analytical conclusion that in a crowded defense-tech landscape with uncertain budget dynamics, AeroVironment’s current valuation already reflects much of the optimism embedded in management’s growth narrative, leaving limited room for multiple expansion until execution proves out.

That said, other Wall Street analysts remain largely bullish on AVAV stock, with a consensus “Strong Buy” rating and a mean price target nearly $266, indicating potential upside of more than 75% from here.

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