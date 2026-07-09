Cotton Easing Lower on Thursday

Cotton futures are trading with midday losses of 14 to 73 points across most contracts at midday Crude oil is correcting back lower on Thursday despite back and forth strikes between the US and Iran overnight, down $1.49 at midday. The US dollar index is down $0.094.

Export Sales data showed 66,422 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of July 2. That was back up from the week prior and nearly triple the same week last year. There was also 86,971 RB in new crop sales in that week, a 3-week high. Shipments were tallied at 230,056 RB, back up from last week’s 18-week low, but down 10.05% from the same week in 2025.

The Cotlook A Index was up 295 points on Wednesday at 90.25 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 12 bales on Tuesday via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 184,927 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back down 194 points last week at 61.94 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 76.21, down 73 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 80.53, down 14 points,