Hogs Posting Mixed Trade at Midday

Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay

Lean hog futures continue to bounce on Thursday, with contracts anywhere from $1.20 lower to 30 cents higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $96.95 on Wednesday afternoon, up 6 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 32 cents higher on July 7 at $91.98.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 17,718 MT of pork sold for 2026 in the week ending on 7/2, a 3-week low. Shipments were pegged at 30,183 MT, a 3-week low.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 74 cents higher in the Thursday AM report at $98.16. The loin and rib were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 483,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.425 million head. That was 33,000 head above the week prior and 19,019 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs are at $94.200, down $0.300,

Aug 26 Hogs are at $98.450, down $1.200