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Cattle Weakness Resumes on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Man feeding cows on farm in cowshed by JackF via iStock
Man feeding cows on farm in cowshed by JackF via iStock

Live cattle futures are falling $1.70 to $2 at midday Cash has been slow early this week with very little action early. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,356 head, with bids at $245-248. Feeder cattle futures are falling $4.12 to $4.50 so far on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $2.44 on July 7 to $370.75. 

Export Sales data from USDA showed beef sales for 2026 at 13,977 MT for the week ending on 7/2. That was back up from last week after USDA issued a correction to 12,064 MT for the week of 6/25. Shipments were tallied at 14,492 MT, which was back down from last week. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $15.63. Choice boxes were down $1.38 at $379.82, with Select $1.10 higher to $364.19. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 108,000 head, taking the weekly total to 318,000 head. That was down 6,000 from the previous week and 32,028 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $235.625, down $2.000,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $231.925, down $1.625,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  are at $231.950, down $1.700,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $357.625, down $4.425

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $354.450, down $4.200

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $350.500, down $4.125


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 230.875 -2.775 -1.19%
Live Cattle
LEV26 230.900 -2.650 -1.13%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 234.750 -2.875 -1.21%
Live Cattle
GFU26 352.500 -6.150 -1.71%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 355.700 -6.350 -1.75%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 348.725 -5.900 -1.66%
Feeder Cattle

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