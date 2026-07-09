Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Season Is Almost Here. Lean Hog Prices Could Head Even Higher.

October lean hog (HEV26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for October lean hog futures that prices are in a fledging uptrend and Wednesday’s surge pushed prices to a five-week high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up. The hog bulls have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, bacon, lettuce, and tomato (BLT) season is right on the doorstep for Americans, which means more demand for pork, as see by the recent surge in fresh belly prices in the daily USDA wholesale reports.

A move in October lean hogs above chart resistance at $86.00 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $95.00 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $82.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):