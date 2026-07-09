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Hogs Look to Thursday After Wednesday’s Rally

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock
Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock

Lean hog futures closed Wednesday with gains of $1.05 to $3.87. Open interest fell 3,035 contracts, mainly in the front months.  USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.79 on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.37 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 11 cents on July 2 at $91.66.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 25 cents higher in the Wednesday PM report at $98.16. The ham and belly were the only primals reported higher USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 483,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.425 million head. That was 33,000 head above the week prior and 19,019 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $94.500, up $1.050,

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $99.650, up $2.725

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $85.525, up $3.875,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 99.650s +2.725 +2.81%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 94.500s +1.050 +1.12%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 85.525s +3.875 +4.75%
Lean Hogs

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