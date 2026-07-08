Beyond the War Premium: How Strategic Reserves Create a New Floor for Oil Prices

The oil market has resembled a roller coaster this year. Recently, the brakes came off and crude oil prices rapidly plummeted due to the potential end of the Iran war, which had kept the entire Middle East and global economy in suspense. As of today, though, President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was “over.”

For months, a colossal war premium has been priced into oil quotes. The market was pricing in truly apocalyptic scenarios — the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the destruction of oil infrastructure in the Gulf, and a global supply shock. With the smoke clearing due to the ceasefire, though, the risk of supply disruptions rapidly decreased, leading to oil's geopolitical premium evaporating right before investors' eyes. Traders dumped futures en masse, and familiar bearish voices once again sounded in turn, proclaiming a fall in prices ahead. Now, fresh Iran war concerns are inviting a rise in prices again.

But let's stop, exhale, and move from the geopolitical noise to a real long-term assessment of the market. In my view, regardless of the situation in Iran, rumors of the death of oil have been greatly exaggerated. The recent fall was not the collapse of the asset, but a banal price cleansing from the geopolitical markup. That leads us to a question: Where will oil realistically fall long-term? Where is the conditional fundamental bottom? Let's take a closer look.

The Illusion of the ‘Green’ Energy Transition and Real Demand

To begin, it's worth returning to the basic narrative that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investors and green-energy adherents love to sell to the market so much. For years, we have been told that oil is a dying asset — that electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines, and solar panels will send the internal combustion engine to the ash heap of history, and that global demand for hydrocarbons will collapse.

The reality, however, is much harsher. Yes, the energy transition is underway. But it has turned out to be much more expensive, slower, and more technologically complex. It is impossible to disconnect the physical economy from hydrocarbons at the snap of a finger. While Europe and the U.S. report EV sales growth, nations in Asia, Africa, and Latin America continue to build factories, pave roads, and increase energy consumption in traditional ways. Nations need diesel for trucks and oil for ships, as well as petrochemicals for the entire spectrum of consumer goods — from plastics to fertilizers and asphalt.

Global demand for oil is not disappearing. It remains colossal and structurally stable. The world still consumes more than 100 million barrels per day, and this volume cannot be replaced by wind power in a couple of decades. We also live in an era where the need for energy is only growing amidst the development of data centers and artificial intelligence (AI), indirectly supporting the traditional energy balance.

Of course, the green transition cannot be denied. It is quite possible that oil consumption will no longer actively grow. Suppose that over a 10-year horizon, global demand stops increasing and even begins to decline smoothly — hypothetically to 90 million barrels per day. This may seem like a death sentence for prices. But the problem with this bearish view is that the market, when calculating the balance, looks only at the demand curve. Supply has its own balance — and while the demand curve prepares for stagnation, the supply curve is undergoing huge shifts that few people think about. These two curves will inevitably intersect, which is exactly why the price of oil will not fall drastically anytime soon.

The Cost of Production Is an Iron Floor for Falling Prices

When geopolitics fade into the background, mathematics takes the stage. The main argument against an endless fall in oil prices lies in the very process of its extraction from the ground. In the long term, the price of any commodity cannot remain below its marginal cost of production for long.

One law of extraction is that the industry is not static. Current global consumption is about 100 million barrels per day, which equals roughly 36.5 billion barrels per year. If we calculate that rate at scale, in just the next 10 years, the planet will pump a huge 365 billion barrels of oil out of the ground.

That brings us to an important point: The era of "easy oil" is over. The giant, easily accessible oil fields of the last century are rapidly depleting. First and foremost, the cheapest reserves are being pumped out. To compensate for the natural decline in production at old wells, the industry will need to develop new fields — and to do this, it will have to enter increasingly complex and hostile environments. This includes deepwater drilling on the shelf, the Arctic, and shale basins that require continuous drilling using expensive hydraulic fracturing. These new fields have their own, much higher costs of production.

This is where a basic economic law comes into play. Imagine a caravan in the desert. A caravan always moves at the speed of its slowest member. In the same way, oil prices are balanced against the cost of the most expensive field, the oil from which is needed by the market. Even if 80% of fields have a low production cost, the market will still be guided by the higher bar. Because without that 20%, a severe physical deficit would ensue.

Over the past few years, inflation has steamrolled the entire economy. The cost of metal for pipes has increased. Services and drilling rig rentals have become more expensive. The salaries of qualified engineers and oil workers have soared. As a result, capital expenditures for the extraction of every new barrel are steadily creeping upward as well.

Why does this matter? The cost of production forms an ironclad support for the market. If oil prices fall too low — say to the $50 to $60 range — and stay there, an immediate market reaction should follow. The price will simply end up below the development cost of new complex projects. Oil corporations, taught by the bitter experiences of 2014 and 2020, will not operate at a loss. They will cut their investment budgets. Drilling rigs will stop. New projects will be frozen, and old unprofitable wells will be plugged.

This process will create an automatic supply deficit. As soon as production begins to fall due to a lack of capital investment, the market will instantly feel a shortage of physical raw materials. Prices will inevitably go back up. Thus, oil has a natural fundamental “floor,” which today is located significantly higher than it was just five to seven years ago. We simply cannot produce cheap oil at previous volumes.

For investors, it is important to understand where to look for this bottom. In my view, the fundamental bottom and long-term moving average are located in the $60 per barrel region. Yes, right now prices might be slightly higher. Speculatively, the market could also temporarily go below $60 at some point. But it should be physically incapable of staying below this level for long. The economics of drilling simply will not allow it.

The Renaissance of Oil Storage

The last few years — and especially the recent escalation in Iran — have also taught governments around the world an extremely harsh lesson. Global supply chains have proven to be incredibly fragile. The illusion that oil can always be bought on the spot market and a tanker will arrive exactly when needed has shattered against a reality of blocked straits, attacks on infrastructure, and sanction wars.

For decades, the global economy lived under a "just in time" paradigm, minimizing inventory storage costs. But after the world looked into the abyss of a potential full-scale energy collapse, the paradigm is rapidly changing to “just in case.”

Major importers like China, India, and Europe have most likely realized their critical vulnerability. What will happen next time there's a prolonged conflict affecting oil? When supply is interrupted not for weeks but for months? This fear is exactly what's leading sovereign states to build out giant capacities for storing crude oil.

I think that we will see an investment boom in tank farms, underground salt caverns, and floating storage facilities. Countries will try to hold not 30 or 60 days worth of oil, but 90, 120, or even 180 days of guaranteed reserves. And these new, enormous tanks will need to be filled with something.

Here lies a key driver for oil that's not yet being priced into quotes. The formation and expansion of these "safety cushions" will create a giant, guaranteed, and inelastic demand for millions of barrels per day. Government purchases will work like a huge vacuum cleaner, absorbing excess supply on the market. If a surplus ever arises and the price of oil momentarily dives below our equilibrium mark due to panic, national reserves will likely buy up the cheap volumes, instantly leveling the balance out.

Moreover, this process will be stretched out over time. You cannot build a mega-storage facility and pour millions of barrels into it in just one month. The expansion of reserves will represent systematic policy providing the market with stable additional marginal demand for many years to come. If the price of oil attempts to break through our hypothetical fundamental bottom, state agents will enter the market with buy orders for strategic reserves, creating ironclad support for the quotes.

Conclusion: The True Value of a Barrel

Many traders recently rushed in to lock in profits, pushing oil prices down. But for a long-term investor and macroeconomic analyst, the drawdown was not a reason to panic. It was an excellent opportunity to find the real bottom.

Bearish rumors of oil's death are not just exaggerated — they fundamentally contradict reality. Yes, the market recently cleared itself of the speculative "war premium," but rigid fundamental factors take its place. Oil is seeing rebalancing demand, growing cost of production, and the accumulation of strategic reserves, which will remove giant volumes of raw materials from the market and smooth out any price drawdowns.

Oil remains the circulatory system of the global economy. Those who are burying this asset today risk being surprised to find that the value of every guaranteed barrel in storage will only increase. Oil prices will not fall heavily and deeply. In my view, a fundamental bottom around the $60 mark is the wall from which this market will bounce back in the long term.