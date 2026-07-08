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2 Analysts Just Upgraded Dollar Tree Stock. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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The front of a Dollar Tree store_ Image by Aaron of L_A_ Photography via Shutterstock_
The front of a Dollar Tree store_ Image by Aaron of L_A_ Photography via Shutterstock_

Dollar Tree (DLTR) shares are extending gains on Wednesday morning as investors cheer a pair of high-profile analyst notes in favor of the discount retailer. 

The bullish calls arrive at a time when DLTR is already seeing massive technical momentum, with a relative strength index (RSI) in the early 60s, indicating intense buying pressure. 

Versus its year-to-date low, Dollar Tree stock is up more than 40% at the time of writing. 

www.barchart.com

Why Raymond James Upgraded Dollar Tree Stock

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin upgraded DLTR stock today to “Outperform” and announced a $140 price target that signals potential upside of another 13% from current levels. 

According to Griffin, management’s conservative full-year guidance does not factor in significant structural tailwinds. 

Specifically, he pointed to $110 million in tariff refunds the retailer has already received, adding that figure could go much higher in the back half of 2026. 

The Raymond James analyst also dubbed easing fuel logistics costs and a recently authorized $2.5 billion share repurchase plan a massive positive for Dollar Tree’s future earnings growth. 

In short, he expects the retail firm to push higher on the back of store upgrades and growth-focused pricing strategies and marketing over the next 12 months.  

Why Goldman Sachs Upgraded DLTR Shares Today

Adding to momentum on July 8 is Goldman Sachs’ upgrade of Dollar Tree shares to “Neutral.” Analyst Kate McShane raised her price target on the discount retailer this morning to $125, citing improved pricing and value perception. 

While she remained moderately cautious due to fierce competition from giants like Walmart (WMT), McShane said the worst of consumer sentiment is likely behind DLTR now. 

Note that Dollar Tree is currently trading at about 1.2x sales, which makes it much more attractive to own than peers, including Five Below (FIVE) and Ollie’s Bargain (OLLI).

What’s the Consensus Rating on Dollar Tree?

Other Wall Street analysts relate more to McShane’s cautious view on DLTR shares than Griffin’s bullish stance. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Dollar Tree is “Hold," with the mean price target of about $125 no longer indicating meaningful upside from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FIVE 179.79 +3.54 +2.01%
Five Below Inc
DLTR 124.25 +1.60 +1.30%
Dollar Tree Inc
WMT 113.01 +1.47 +1.32%
Walmart Inc
OLLI 62.81 -5.22 -7.67%
Ollies Bargain CS

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