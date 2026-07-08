Dell Stock Has A-Plus Fundamentals as Cash Flow Surges 313%

Dell Technologies (DELL) demonstrates exceptional technical momentum with a 246% increase over the past year.

DELL maintains robust fundamentals with cash flow up 313% last year.

Technical indicators show a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

Analyst sentiment skews positive with multiple “Strong Buy” ratings, but valuation concerns persist.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $267 billion, Dell Technologies (DELL) is a provider of information technology solutions.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. DELL checks those boxes. The Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” signal on March 2. Since then, the stock has gained 180.88%.

Barchart’s Technical Indicators for Dell Technologies

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Dell Technologies scored an all-time high of $469.47 on June 1.

Dell has a Weighted Alpha of +220.35.

DELL has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 246.58% over the past 52 weeks.

Dell has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $431.36 with a 50-day moving average of $335.44.

DELL has made 8 new highs and gained 7.57% over the past month.

60-month beta of 1.31.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.66.

There’s a technical support level around $399.88.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$267 billion market capitalization.

32.45 x trailing price-earnings ratio.

0.59% dividend yield.

Revenue is projected to grow 50.82% this year and another 11.14% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 78.38% this year and an additional 16.49% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Dell Technologies

The Wall Street analyst followed by Barchart gives the stock 16 “Strong Buy,” 2 “Moderate Buy,” and 7 “Hold” opinions with price targets between $290 and $700. This is a very, very wide range!

Value Line rates the stock “Highest” with price targets from $330 to $495.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Buy” with a price target of $465.

Morningstar thinks the stock is fairly valued.

122,030 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Hold.” Their analysts note a high valuation as its only drawback.

Short interest is a reasonable 2.44% of the float with 1.41 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Dell Technologies

It’s hard to find a company with better fundamentals. Last year revenue was up 18.80%, earnings were up 29.27%, and Cash Flow was up 313.86%. The projections for this year and next are also positive.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.