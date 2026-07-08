Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

3 Calendar Spread Trade Ideas For This Wednesday

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock

Calendar spreads are an option trade that involves selling a short-term option and buying a longer-term option with the same strike.

Traders can use calls or puts and they can be set up to be neutral, bullish or bearish with neutral being the most common.

When doing bullish calendar spreads, we typically use calls to minimize the assignment risk. Likewise, if the calendar is set up with a bearish bias, we use puts.

Neutral calendars can use calls or puts, but calls are more common.

Let’s look at a couple of examples, using Exxon Mobil (XOM), Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL).

XOM Neutral Calendar Spread

Let’s use XOM stock for our first calendar spread example.

With Exxon Mobil stock trading around 140, setting up a calendar spread at 140 gives the trade a neutral outlook.

Selling the July 17 call option with a strike price of $140 will generate around $380 in premium, and buying the August 21, 140 call will cost approximately $675.

That results in a net cost for the trade of $295 per spread, and that is the most the trade can lose.

The estimated maximum profit is $230, but that could vary depending on changes in implied volatility. 

The idea with the trade is that if XOM stock remains around $140 for the next week, the sold option will decay faster than the bought option allowing the trade to be closed for a profit.

The breakeven prices for the trade are estimated at around $135 and $146, but these can also change slightly depending on changes in implied volatility.

In terms of trade management if XOM broke through either $135 or $146, I would look to adjust or close the trade.

Let’s look at another example.

MSFT Neutral Calendar Spread

With Microsoft stock trading around $390, setting up a calendar spread at $390 gives the trade a neutral outlook.

Selling the July 17 call option with a strike price of $390 will generate around $895 in premium, and buying the August 21, $390 call will cost approximately $2,240.

That results in a net cost for the trade of $1.345 per spread, and that is the most the trade can lose.

The estimated maximum profit is $700, but that could vary depending on changes in implied volatility. 

The idea with the trade is that if MSFT stock remains around $390 for the next week, the sold option will decay faster than the bought option allowing the trade to be closed for a profit.

The breakeven prices for the trade are estimated at around $375 and $408, but these can also change slightly depending on changes in implied volatility.

In terms of trade management if MSFT broke through either $375 or $408, I would look to adjust or close the trade.

AAPL Neutral Calendar Spread

With Apple stock trading around $310, setting up a calendar spread at $310 gives the trade a neutral outlook.

Selling the July 17 call option with a strike price of $310 will generate around $575 in premium, and buying the August 21, $310 call will cost approximately $1,280.

That results in a net cost for the trade of $705 per spread, and that is the most the trade can lose.

The estimated maximum profit is $400, but that could vary depending on changes in implied volatility. 

The idea with the trade is that if AAPL stock remains around $310 for the next week, the sold option will decay faster than the bought option allowing the trade to be closed for a profit.

The breakeven prices for the trade are estimated at around $302 and $320, but these can also change slightly depending on changes in implied volatility.

In terms of trade management if AAPL broke through either $302 or $320, I would look to adjust or close the trade.

Mitigating Risk

Thankfully, calendar spreads are risk defined trades, so they have some build in risk management. Position sizing is crucial to ensure that minimal damage is done if the trade suffers a full loss.

One way to set a stop loss for a calendar spread is close the trade if the loss is 20-30% of the premium paid. 

Calendar spreads can also contain early assignment risk, so be mindful of that if the stock breaks through the short strike and it’s getting close to expiry.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 388.84 +2.10 +0.54%
Microsoft Corp
AAPL 310.66 -2.00 -0.64%
Apple Inc
XOM 141.69 +5.25 +3.85%
Exxonmobil Holdings Corp

Most Popular News

Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom’s Largest AI Customer Is Fleeing to MediaTek. AVGO Stock Is Still a Buy.
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 2
Palantir Stock Just Scored a New Upgrade. Wall Street Says It Provides a Critical AI Orchestration Layer.
Money bag with the word Dividends by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 3
The 3 Best Buy-and-Hold Dividend Stocks to Load Up on for Lifetime Income
Two firefighters fighting a fire by Free to use via Pixabay 4
Why Was the Commodity Complex On Fire to Start the Week?
NASDAQ sign at times square at night by Lucky-photographer via iStock 5
The Nasdaq-100 Could Be Forming a Textbook Diamond Top. Here's What to Watch on the QQQ Chart Now.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.