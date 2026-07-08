3 Calendar Spread Trade Ideas For This Wednesday

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Calendar spreads are an option trade that involves selling a short-term option and buying a longer-term option with the same strike.

Traders can use calls or puts and they can be set up to be neutral, bullish or bearish with neutral being the most common.

When doing bullish calendar spreads, we typically use calls to minimize the assignment risk. Likewise, if the calendar is set up with a bearish bias, we use puts.

Neutral calendars can use calls or puts, but calls are more common.

Let’s look at a couple of examples, using Exxon Mobil (XOM), Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL).

XOM Neutral Calendar Spread

Let’s use XOM stock for our first calendar spread example.

With Exxon Mobil stock trading around 140, setting up a calendar spread at 140 gives the trade a neutral outlook.

Selling the July 17 call option with a strike price of $140 will generate around $380 in premium, and buying the August 21, 140 call will cost approximately $675.

That results in a net cost for the trade of $295 per spread, and that is the most the trade can lose.

The estimated maximum profit is $230, but that could vary depending on changes in implied volatility.

The idea with the trade is that if XOM stock remains around $140 for the next week, the sold option will decay faster than the bought option allowing the trade to be closed for a profit.

The breakeven prices for the trade are estimated at around $135 and $146, but these can also change slightly depending on changes in implied volatility.

In terms of trade management if XOM broke through either $135 or $146, I would look to adjust or close the trade.

Let’s look at another example.

MSFT Neutral Calendar Spread

With Microsoft stock trading around $390, setting up a calendar spread at $390 gives the trade a neutral outlook.

Selling the July 17 call option with a strike price of $390 will generate around $895 in premium, and buying the August 21, $390 call will cost approximately $2,240.

That results in a net cost for the trade of $1.345 per spread, and that is the most the trade can lose.

The estimated maximum profit is $700, but that could vary depending on changes in implied volatility.

The idea with the trade is that if MSFT stock remains around $390 for the next week, the sold option will decay faster than the bought option allowing the trade to be closed for a profit.

The breakeven prices for the trade are estimated at around $375 and $408, but these can also change slightly depending on changes in implied volatility.

In terms of trade management if MSFT broke through either $375 or $408, I would look to adjust or close the trade.

AAPL Neutral Calendar Spread

With Apple stock trading around $310, setting up a calendar spread at $310 gives the trade a neutral outlook.

Selling the July 17 call option with a strike price of $310 will generate around $575 in premium, and buying the August 21, $310 call will cost approximately $1,280.

That results in a net cost for the trade of $705 per spread, and that is the most the trade can lose.

The estimated maximum profit is $400, but that could vary depending on changes in implied volatility.

The idea with the trade is that if AAPL stock remains around $310 for the next week, the sold option will decay faster than the bought option allowing the trade to be closed for a profit.

The breakeven prices for the trade are estimated at around $302 and $320, but these can also change slightly depending on changes in implied volatility.

In terms of trade management if AAPL broke through either $302 or $320, I would look to adjust or close the trade.

Mitigating Risk

Thankfully, calendar spreads are risk defined trades, so they have some build in risk management. Position sizing is crucial to ensure that minimal damage is done if the trade suffers a full loss.

One way to set a stop loss for a calendar spread is close the trade if the loss is 20-30% of the premium paid.

Calendar spreads can also contain early assignment risk, so be mindful of that if the stock breaks through the short strike and it’s getting close to expiry.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.