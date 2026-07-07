This Analyst Just Upgraded Cloudflare (NET) Stock. Here's Why.

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Scotiabank analyst Patrick Colville upgraded Cloudflare (NET) shares on July 7 to “Outperform,” and raised his price target to $300, representing about a 20% upside from their previous close.

The bullish research report triggered a significant rally in Cloudflare stock that closed roughly 9% higher .

Why Scotiabank Turned Bullish on Cloudflare Stock

The central thesis behind the upgrade rests on three pillars. First, Colville argues the firm’s Workers developer platform is becoming the default infrastructure layer for “vibe coded” applications — AI-generated software built through platforms like OpenAI Codex Sites and Lovable.

He believes this dynamic remains “underappreciated” by the broader investment community and represents a structural growth driver that will compound over time.

Second, the analyst points to NET’s traffic trends, which historically lead revenue by about three-quarters, as inflecting upward due to rising demand from agentic artificial intelligence applications.

This acceleration, in Colville’s view, positions Cloudflare to beat and raise Wall Street estimates by about five percentage points during the second half of 2026.

Note that the company already delivered strong Q1 results , featuring nearly $640 million in sales, up a better-than-expected 34% on a year-over-year basis.

Third, the note highlights Cloudflare’s success in winning what the Scotiabank analyst described as the “best of the best” AI-native customers, which validates the company’s architectural approach and provides a long runway for future expansion.

This customer acquisition trajectory suggests that NET stock isn’t just benefiting from a cyclical tailwind but is embedded as a critical infrastructure name for the emerging agentic web.

Do NET Shares Justify Their Current Premium?

The timing of the upgrade also coincides with Cloudflare Inc’s July 1 launch of the “Monetization Gateway,” which evolves the company’s earlier Pay Per Crawl product into a broader Pay Per Use framework.

This feature enables website owners to charge AI agents for content access via the open x402 protocol, reinforcing the narrative that NET can monetize the transition from “human-driven” to “agent-driven” internet traffic.

Cloudflare’s chief strategy officer noted that more than half of the firm’s web requests now originate from AI agents, underscoring the scale of this structural shift.

That said, Colville agreed that Cloudflare's valuation remains rather demanding — NET trades at over 39x sales currently — but argued the scale of the long-term AI opportunity is crystallizing in a way that justifies the premium.

Cloudflare’s upcoming Q2 revenue guidance of approximately $665 million will serve as a critical validation test for the thesis.

How to Play Cloudflare at Current Levels?

From a macro perspective, the upgrade arrives during a period of improving sentiment toward high-multiple growth software.

Recent geopolitical de-escalation between the U.S. and Iran, combined with reports suggesting OpenAI may delay its IPO, has collectively reduced both the inflation-driven rate-hike overhang and the existential fear that AI labs would rapidly cannibalize incumbent SaaS businesses.

These twin tailwinds disproportionately benefit long-duration growth names like NET shares. This is partly why the consensus rating on Cloudflare also currently sits at “Moderate Buy,” with price targets as high as $305.

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