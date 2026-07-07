Where is the Next Big Move in Platinum?

I asked if it was time to buy platinum in a May 15, 2026, Barchart article, when I concluded with the following:

I remain bullish on platinum at the $2,000 per ounce level, and expect the precious metal to reach new all-time highs. However, any purchase should leave room for corrections, as even the most aggressive bull markets rarely move in straight lines.

Nearby NYMEX platinum futures were trading at $1,990.50 per ounce on May 15, after falling from the record high of $2,925 per ounce in January 2026. Platinum prices have continued lower, falling below $1,540 in early July 2026 at the most recent low, and the bullish trend that began in the second half of 2025 is in serious jeopardy.

Platinum’s short-term bearish trend

NYMEX platinum futures reached a record high of $2,925 per ounce on January 26, 2026, where they ran out of upside momentum.

The daily continuous platinum futures chart shows a pattern of lower highs and lower lows, with a 47.4% decline to the most recent low of $1,539.60 per ounce on July 1, 2026.

The long-term trend remains bullish, but it is facing a significant test

While platinum futures have been in a bearish trend since late January 2026, the longer-term path of least resistance remains bullish.

The 15-year continuous NYMEX platinum futures chart shows that it broke out to the upside after a decade-long consolidation pattern around the $1,000 per ounce pivot point in October 2025. Critical technical support is at the top of the 10-year trading range at the February 2021 high of $1,348.20 per ounce. The most recent low was still over $190 per ounce higher than the first technical support level. However, platinum’s price has plunged by more than $1,385 from the January high at the most recent July 1 low. Holding above support at $1,348.20 would keep platinum’s bullish trend intact, but a decline below could send it back toward the $1,000 pivot point.

The case for higher platinum prices

The case for higher platinum prices includes the following factors:

Platinum is a rare precious metal with an annual production of around 170 metric tons.

South Africa and Russia lead in platinum production with respective outputs of 120 and 23 tons, accounting for more than 84% of the world’s production.

While platinum production in South Africa is from primary mines, Russian output is a byproduct of nickel production in Siberia’s Norilsk region.

While platinum is a financial commodity that attracts investment demand, it is also an industrial metal with applications in the automobile, jewelry, hydrogen, medical, and other industrial sectors.

Platinum is far less liquid than gold and silver, the leading precious metals. Lower liquidity increases the odds of higher price volatility when trends develop.

While platinum has corrected from the January 2026 high, the price remains above the top end of the 10-year consolidation range, which remains a bullish technical factor.

Platinum was once known as “rich person’s gold,” as it commanded a monetary premium over the leading precious metal. Today, at an over $2,500 discount, platinum is relatively inexpensive, as one ounce of gold can purchase more than two and a half ounces of platinum.

The risks of a long position at current prices

The factors that can send platinum prices lower include:

The geopolitical and economic landscapes remain highly uncertain in July 2026. A risk-off period in markets would likely send platinum’s price lower.

The trend since the late January 2026 high remains bearish, with platinum moving toward a test of critical technical support at the February 2021 high of $1,348.20 per ounce

As Russia struggles to fund its war with Ukraine and its economy continues to slump, any strategic platinum stockpiles are subject to liquidation. Russia considers its strategic mineral and metal holdings a national security matter, so there is no published data or insight into whether Russia owns a substantial platinum stockpile.

In volatile markets, short-term events can push prices to levels that defy reasonable, rational, and logical technical and fundamental analysis.

While the case for a recovery in platinum remains compelling at below $1,650 per ounce, any long position entails commensurate risks.

Physical, futures, or ETFs provide platinum exposure

The most direct route for a risk position in platinum is the physical market for bars and coins. However, due to its rarity, physical purchases often involve steep premiums to the current wholesale price, and sales can entail discounts.

NYMEX platinum futures have a delivery mechanism, and each contract contains 50 ounces. However, futures require specialized trading accounts and have margin requirements, creating leverage.

There are two primary physical platinum ETFs that are 100% backed by allocated (or specific) institutional bullion bars stored in secured bank vaults.

The Aberdeen Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is the most liquid physical platinum ETF. At $14.78 per share, PPLT had nearly $1.84 billion in assets under management. PPLT trades an average of more than 2.978 million shares per day and charges a 0.60% management fee.

The GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF (PLTM) is an alternative to PPLT. At $15.66 per share, PLTM had over $175.7 million in assets under management. PLTM trades an average of more than 212,000 shares per day and charges a 0.50% management fee.

PPLT is a more liquid platinum ETF, while PLTM charges a lower management fee.

I believe that the next big price move in platinum is likely higher, but a decline below the critical technical support at $1,348.20 per ounce would alter that view. Platinum’s price needs to remain above support, spend time consolidating, and build a base for a price recovery. I am a buyer of platinum on price weakness to accumulate a long position, as long as the price remains above the $1,350 level. The risk-reward dynamics below $1,600 per ounce favor the upside.