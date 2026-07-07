Weather Problems Create a Buying Opportunity in Wheat Prices Here

September soft red winter wheat (ZWU26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for September soft red winter wheat futures that prices have rebounded from the June low and the bulls have gained some upside momentum. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, global wheat prices being supported from global weather problems in wheat-growing regions, as well as declines in U.S. and global production area. Global wheat production for the 2026/27 marketing season is projected to drop by approximately 2%.

A move in September SRW futures above resistance at $6.26 1/2 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $7.00 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $5.95.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):