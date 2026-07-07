Apple Is Pushing Siri AI Into Europe. This Could Be Bigger for AAPL Stock Than You Think.

Apple (AAPL) investors have spent much of 2026 watching artificial intelligence developments. Now they have a new reason to pay attention. CEO Tim Cook recently held productive discussions with European regulators about potentially bringing Siri AI features to Europe.

That may sound like a small update at first glance. But Europe matters a lot for Apple. The region accounts for nearly one-fourth of company sales. If Apple can bring advanced Siri features to millions of European users, it could strengthen its ecosystem and create another reason for customers to stay inside Apple's world.

The question now is whether AI can become Apple's next major growth story.

Apple Stock Has Surged, Yet Valuation Looks Expensive

Apple stock has already rewarded shareholders well. Shares have climbed 46.4% over the past year and gained 15% year-to-date (YTD). The strong move came from several catalysts. Investors cheered strong iPhone demand, expanding services revenue, rising AI excitement, and another $100 billion stock buyback authorization.

But there are also concerns. Apple trades 35.30 times forward price-to-earnings. The company's price-to-book ratio also sits above 40. That does not exactly look cheap. Investors are paying a premium because they expect Apple to turn AI into another growth engine. The problem is expectations are already high.

Siri AI in Europe Could Matter More Than Investors Think

Tim Cook's talks with European officials show Apple is trying to move quickly. The company has faced regulatory challenges around deploying AI tools inside Europe. Siri AI has been caught in the middle of those discussions. Apple does not want to fall behind competitors in AI. That may explain why management appears focused on finding a path forward.

Meanwhile, Apple is not sitting still elsewhere. The company continues investing heavily in Apple Intelligence. It is expanding AI infrastructure spending and preparing future product launches. Apple is also pushing deeper into services and increasing investment in chips and cloud capabilities. That creates multiple paths for growth beyond the iPhone business.

Apple Tops Q2 Earnings Estimate

Apple's latest quarter showed the company still knows how to execute. Revenue reached a March quarter record of $111.2 billion. Net income climbed to $29.6 billion. Operating cash flow reached $28.7 billion while Apple finished the quarter with $147 billion in cash and marketable securities.

The biggest surprise came from iPhone sales. Revenue from iPhones reached nearly $57 billion and jumped 22% year-over-year (YOY). Services also stayed strong and generated almost $31 billion while growing 16%.

Tim Cook said customer enthusiasm for the iPhone was extraordinary. Mac revenue reached $8.4 billion. iPad generated $6.9 billion. Wearables and accessories added nearly $7.9 billion.

The company also guided for June quarter revenue growth between 14% and 17%. That was ahead of many Wall Street expectations and gave investors another reason to stay optimistic.

What Wall Street Thinks of AAPL Stock

Analysts still appear positive on Apple despite valuation concerns. Morgan Stanley recently lifted its price target to $360 and pointed toward Apple's AI roadmap as a potential long-term growth driver.

Goldman Sachs raised its target to $340 and highlighted strong demand across iPhones, Macs, and services.

Last but not the least, Baird moved its target to $310 after Apple's stronger-than-expected quarterly performance.

The broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy” with an average target around $314.40, which the stock is already trading near, yet the Street's high target of $400 implies 27.9% upside potential.

Wall Street seems to agree on one thing. Apple's business remains very strong.