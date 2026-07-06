Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Amid Strong, Positive Catalysts and the Endorsement of Goldman Sachs, Amazon Stock Looks Very Attractive

Larry Ramer - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock

Amazon's (AMZN) ability to profit substantially over the longer term from its growing satellite system and the continued, rapid expansion of AI make AMZN stock worth buying for patient investors. 

Further, Goldman Sachs recently urged investors to purchase the shares. The name is trading at a relatively low valuation, compared with its powerful, positive catalysts and historical norms. 

www.barchart.com

Amazon's Satellites Will Likely Boost AMZN Stock 

Amazon now has almost 400 satellites in space, and the conglomerate is preparing to launch satellite-based internet service this year. Within the next few years, the services enabled by these satellites should lift the company's top and bottom lines considerably. 

Indicating that AMZN can provide internet service from its satellites much more cheaply than land-based alternatives, the company has bid much less than fiber and cable providers for grants that will be given to broadband providers. Since cheaper options usually become much more prevalent than more expensive ones, Amazon's satellite-based internet service should grow very rapidly in 2027 and 2028.

Additionally, the U.S. government is looking to rapidly increase its utilization of satellite communications, and AMZN has already won multiple deals from Washington in this area.

Finally, the tech giant earlier this year bought Globalstar (GSAT). As a result of the acquisition, Amazon will in the future likely be able to provide voice and data services from its satellites directly to conventional smartphones and other connected devices, including autonomous vehicles, semi-autonomous vehicles, and robots. 

Since satellites can enable smartphones and other devices to be utilized anywhere on Earth, such direct-to-device services, as they are known, should prove to be very popular among consumers, businesses, and governments. Indeed, indicating that telecom companies expect D2D to be very widely used, Ast Spacemobile (ASTS), which also plans to offer D2D, has already signed deals cumulatively worth many hundreds of millions of dollars from such companies. 

AMZN's Profits From AI Should Continue to Increase at a Fast Pace

In the first quarter, the revenue of Amazon's cloud unit, AWS, jumped 28% versus the same period a year earlier to $37.6 billion. The surge was in large part due to intense demand for AWS' AI services.

As the utilization of AI globally continues to climb and Amazon starts selling its AI chips to other firms, the conglomerate's AI-related revenue should rise rapidly in the longer term.

Amazon's partnership with super startup Anthropic, one of the leading developers of AI models whose annualized revenue run rate was already closing in on $20 billion as of March, should also help AMZN increase its AI revenue and its overall profits tremendously over the next few years. 

The conglomerate has already invested $13 billion in the startup and has an option to add another $20 billion to that total. For its part, Anthropic has agreed to spend more than $100 billion in the next decade on AWS' offerings.

Goldman Is Bullish on AMZN

In a note to investors on July 1, Goldman recommended that investors buy the shares of several U.S. hyperscalers, including AMZN, ahead of their earnings reports. According to the investment bank, these stocks are now attractive because their valuations have dropped even as their earnings have continued to grow.

Valuation and the Bottom Line on AMZN

The price-to-earnings ratio of Amazon is currently 33.99 times. That's quite low, given its powerful, positive catalysts, and it's well below AMZN's historical valuation trend. Consequently, I agree with Goldman Sachs' advice. 


On the date of publication, Larry Ramer had a position in: AMZN , AMZU , ASTS . All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AMZN 244.16 +1.49 +0.61%
Amazon.com Inc
GSAT 80.20 -0.19 -0.24%
Globalstar
ASTS 80.64 -4.49 -5.27%
Ast Spacemobile Inc

Most Popular News

Alphabet Inc laptop search by- Prykhodov via iStock 1
Alphabet Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 2
Cisco Is Up 46% and Oracle Is Down 25% in 2026. The Better Dividend Buy Might Surprise You.
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 3
Five July 4th Fireworks: Unusual Options Activity Flags Cheap Lottery-Ticket Calls in CHWY, AVGO, PYPL, STLA and WMT
A corporate sign for SK Hynix by Tada Images via Adobe Stock 4
SK Hynix Stock’s Upcoming U.S. Listing Is a Sign the Memory Trade Could Soon Topple. 2 Ways to Profit from the Pain.
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 5
Will Silver’s Price Action be a Bucking Bronco?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.