SoundHound Is One of the Most Highly Shorted Stocks on Wall Street Right Now. A Squeeze Could Send SOUN Soaring.

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SoundHound (SOUN) AI has become a Wall Street talking point. It’s a flashy AI tech company, but right now traders know it for its extremely high short interest. In fact, Seeking Alpha reports SoundHound is the second-most shorted U.S. stock above a $2 billion market cap; about 40.2% of its float is sold short. That puts it just behind Wolfspeed (WOLF) on the short-interest charts.

With so many bears betting against SOUN, swings can be sharp. A big short-squeeze rally is possible if even a fraction of those shorts cover. But it’s also a warning flag about valuation and execution risks. In a nutshell, SOUN is riding high revenue growth, but it’s also a magnet for short sellers, a recipe for roller-coaster moves in the share price.

SoundHound's Stock Has Been Volatile This Year

SoundHound's shares delivered big gains over the past 12 months and climbed more than 100% at one point as investors poured into AI names.

The story changed in 2026. Shares pulled back sharply from highs above $22, bringing it down 31% year-to-date (YTD) as investors became more cautious about richly valued AI stocks. Profit-taking also weighed on sentiment.

Still, investors have not abandoned the company. Growth in automotive AI, expansion into enterprise customers, and new partnerships continue supporting the long-term story. The heavy short positioning may also be creating larger stock swings.

Valuation remains one of the biggest concerns for investors. SOUN stock currently trades at about 16.6 times sales. The broader software sector often trades closer to 4 times sales. The company's price-to-cash-flow ratio is also above 110. Those are aggressive numbers. Investors are paying premium prices because they expect fast growth for years. That creates opportunity if execution remains strong. It also raises risk if growth slows even slightly.

SoundHound Keeps Expanding Beyond Voice AI

SoundHound is no longer simply a voice assistant company. The company has expanded aggressively into automotive systems, restaurants, retail platforms, customer service, and conversational AI products.

During 2026, SoundHound announced plans to acquire LivePerson. Management believes the combined company could unlock roughly 500 million in revenue opportunities. The company also announced partnerships involving major automotive customers and consumer products. SoundHound technology is finding its way into connected vehicles, television platforms, and enterprise AI applications.

That broader strategy matters. The company is trying to build a larger AI ecosystem instead of depending on one product category.

Latest Quarterly Results Show Strong Growth

SoundHound delivered another strong revenue quarter in its latest results. Revenue reached $44.2 million, up 52% year-over-year (YoY). Management said core automotive and IoT AI operations grew roughly 88% after excluding acquisitions.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at a loss of $0.06, largely unchanged from a year ago. Net loss totaled $25 million.

Moreover, free cash flow remained negative at roughly $29 million.

CEO Keyvan Mohajer said that "SoundHound started the year strong with our top line growing 52%. Excluding acquisitions, revenue was up 88% in our core automotive and IoT AI vertical."

Looking ahead, management also raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to between $225 million and $260 million. Wall Street analysts currently expect full-year revenue near $233 million.

Wall Street Remains Constructive on SOUN Stock

Analysts continue to see upside despite the volatility. H.C. Wainwright maintained a “Buy” rating and raised its target price to $26. The firm believes SoundHound's expanding AI platform creates meaningful long-term opportunities.

DA Davidson also kept a “Buy” rating and lifted its target to $15 following stronger financial execution.

Wedbush maintained its “Outperform” rating and issued a $16 target while pointing toward the company's strategic acquisitions and growth opportunities.

According to Barchart data, SOUN stock currently carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating. The average target price sits around $12.50, which suggests the stock could nearly double in the next 12 months.