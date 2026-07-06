Hogs Posting Mixed Action on Monday

Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with contracts down 57 cents to 70 cents higher at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to thin trade. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 19 cents on July 1 at $91.67.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 33 cents higher in Monday morning’s report at $96.39. The loin, butt, and ham were the primals reported higher.

Jul 26 Hogs are at $93.275, down $0.575,

Aug 26 Hogs are at $98.650, down $0.100