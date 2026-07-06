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Cattle Showing Mixed Trade on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Man feeding cows on farm in cowshed by JackF via iStock
Man feeding cows on farm in cowshed by JackF via iStock

Live cattle futures are showing 10 to 45 cent gains so far on Monday. Cash was picked up last week at $403 dressed in the north, with live trade at $255-256. Southern trade was $255. Feeder cattle futures are down 42 cents to $1.02 in the front months at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.38 on July 2 to $372.63. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $20.94. Choice boxes were down $1.17 at $385.90, with Select $2.47 lower to $364.96.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $239.325, up $0.100,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $234.750, up $0.450,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  are at $234.450, up $0.225,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $360.200, down $0.425

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $357.550, down $0.925

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $354.550, down $1.025


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 234.825 +0.600 +0.26%
Live Cattle
LEV26 234.900 +0.600 +0.26%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 239.450 +0.225 +0.09%
Live Cattle
GFU26 358.575 +0.100 +0.03%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 361.400 +0.775 +0.21%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 355.400 -0.175 -0.05%
Feeder Cattle

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