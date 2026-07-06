Cattle Showing Mixed Trade on Monday

Man feeding cows on farm in cowshed by JackF via iStock

Live cattle futures are showing 10 to 45 cent gains so far on Monday. Cash was picked up last week at $403 dressed in the north, with live trade at $255-256. Southern trade was $255. Feeder cattle futures are down 42 cents to $1.02 in the front months at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.38 on July 2 to $372.63.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $20.94. Choice boxes were down $1.17 at $385.90, with Select $2.47 lower to $364.96.

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $239.325, up $0.100,

Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $234.750, up $0.450,

Dec 26 Live Cattle are at $234.450, up $0.225,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $360.200, down $0.425

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle are at $357.550, down $0.925