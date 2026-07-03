Dear GE Vernova Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 22

The artificial intelligence (AI) power race has turned into GE Vernova (GEV) sweet spot, and investors are happily riding the wave. Shares are up 69.62% in 2026, as the capital spending frenzy around AI data centers has far exceeded market expectations at the start of the year.

The surge has already found its way into the company’s stronger guidance and rapidly expanding backlog. GE Vernova is also sitting in the driver’s seat as worldwide demand for gas turbines continues to outpace industry supply.

For instance, last month, GE Vernova completed the modernization of its high-voltage research and development laboratory at its Noventa di Piave facility near Venice, Italy. The upgrade forms part of a broader four-year investment of approximately $7.2 million that strengthens the site's role in developing technologies for more reliable, flexible, and resilient power grids.

Also, the company landed an order for two 9HA.02 gas turbines and two H78 generators for Vietnam Electricity’s EVN Quang Trach II LNG Power Plant in Vietnam. The combined cycle facility is expected to produce more than 1.6 gigawatts of electricity.

With fresh projects rolling in and momentum building across the business, investors now have another date circled on the calendar. GE Vernova is scheduled to report its next earnings on Wednesday, July 22, before the market opens.

About GE Vernova Stock

Spun off from GE Aerospace (GE), the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based GE Vernova develops technologies and services that generate, transmit, convert, store, manage, and deliver electricity across the energy value chain.

Carrying a market cap of nearly $304.8 billion , the company’s portfolio covers gas, nuclear, hydro, steam, wind, grid infrastructure, power conversion, electrification software, and energy storage solutions that help utilities, industries, and governments supply reliable and efficient electricity.

The stock has rewarded shareholders handsomely. GE Vernova’s shares are up 119.5% in the past 52 weeks. The rally gathered even more steam in recent months, with the stock advancing 23.4% during the past three months and another 14.3% over the last month alone.

The company's strong quarterly results added more fuel to the rally, sending the stock to a fresh 52-week high of $1,181.95 on Tuesday, April 23, just one day after its latest earnings announcement.

On the valuation front, GEV stock is currently trading at 74.28 times forward adjusted earnings and 6.70 times sales. Both valuation multiples are above the broader industry averages, indicating that investors continue to place a premium on the company's growth prospects.

The company also pays an annual dividend of $2 per share, yielding 0.18%. GE Vernova is scheduled to distribute its most recent quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on July 14 to shareholders of record as of June 16.

A Closer Look at GE Vernova’s Q1 Earnings

GEV stock jumped 13.75% on April 22 after the company released its Q1 FY2026 results. Revenue grew 16.3% year-over-year (YOY) to $9.34 billion, while also edging past Wall Street expectations of $9.3 billion. Operating income climbed 316.3% to $179 million from the year-ago period.

Net income soared significantly to $4.7 billion compared with the prior year's quarter, while EPS amounted to $17.44. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 96.1% YOY to $896 million as Electrification and Power led the charge. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 390 basis points.

Strong adjusted EBITDA, together with disciplined working capital management, generated $4.8 billion in free cash flow during the quarter. Working capital delivered a $5.3 billion cash benefit , largely driven by higher customer down payments on rising Power orders and slot reservations, along with stronger Electrification orders.

Even so, orders poured in at an impressive pace. GE Vernova booked $18.3 billion of orders during Q1, reflecting 71% YOY growth and producing a book-to-bill ratio of approximately two. Equipment orders more than doubled. Service orders increased 25%. Every one of the company's three business segments delivered meaningful order growth.

The backlog also reached another milestone. Total backlog expanded to $163 billion, marking a significant YOY increase. Looking ahead, the management now expects FY2026 revenue between $44.5 billion and $45.5 billion, representing a $500 million increase over its previous forecast, driven by stronger growth in Electrification.

And, the firm raised adjusted EBITDA margin guidance by one percentage point at both ends of the range to 12% - 14%. Accelerating orders, larger customer down payments, and higher adjusted EBITDA also prompted management to raise 2026 free cash flow guidance to between $6.5 billion and $7.5 billion from the earlier range of $5 billion to $5.5 billion.

On the other hand, analysts forecast Q2 FY2026 EPS of $3.23 , representing YOY growth of 73.7%. They expect full-year FY2026 EPS of $16.77, reflecting a 5.2% decline from the previous year, before projecting a powerful rebound of 45.7% to $24.43 in the following year.

What Do Analysts Expect for GE Vernova Stock?

Wall Street is leaning in GE Vernova's favor. Analysts have assigned GEV stock an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Among 32 analysts covering the stock, 24 recommend “Strong Buy,” two assign “Moderate Buy,” and six suggest “Hold.”