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Corn Heads into the July 4th Weekend Mixed

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320
Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320

Corn futures were mixed on Thursday, with front months ¼ to 4 cents higher and deferreds down as much as 2 3/4 cents. September was up just 1 ¼ on the 4-day week, with December steady.  The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was 1/4 cent higher at $3.93 3/4. The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend. Sunday night will have a normal open.

Export Sales data was released this morning showing a total of 732,070 MT of old crop corn sales in the week of 6/25. That was a slight drop from last week and 37.4% larger than the same week last year. Mexico was the largest buyer of 261,000 MT, with 201,100 MT headed to Colombia and 169,200 MT to Portugal. New crop business was tallied at 767,756 MT.  That was a 3-week high and 18.3% below the same week last year. The primary buyer was Mexico at 272,700 MT, with 189,500 MT to unknown destinations. Accumulated 2026/27 sales are now 6.147 MMT, which is 35.6% above a year ago.

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across parts of the Dakotas and NE through IA, MN, WI, MI, and parts of northern IL/IN. Much of that is expected over the next couple days, with a drier start to next week. Very limited totals are seen in MO through much of the ECB.

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.25, up 4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.93 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.23, up 1/4 cent,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.41 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

New Crop Cash  was $3.98 3/8, up 3 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 441-4s -0-6 -0.17%
Corn
ZCU26 423-0s +0-2 +0.06%
Corn
ZCN26 425-0s +4-0 +0.95%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.0501 -0.0084 -0.21%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9269 +0.0034 +0.09%
US Corn Price Idx

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