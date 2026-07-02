Corn Heads into the July 4th Weekend Mixed

Corn futures were mixed on Thursday, with front months ¼ to 4 cents higher and deferreds down as much as 2 3/4 cents. September was up just 1 ¼ on the 4-day week, with December steady. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was 1/4 cent higher at $3.93 3/4. The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend. Sunday night will have a normal open.

Export Sales data was released this morning showing a total of 732,070 MT of old crop corn sales in the week of 6/25. That was a slight drop from last week and 37.4% larger than the same week last year. Mexico was the largest buyer of 261,000 MT, with 201,100 MT headed to Colombia and 169,200 MT to Portugal. New crop business was tallied at 767,756 MT. That was a 3-week high and 18.3% below the same week last year. The primary buyer was Mexico at 272,700 MT, with 189,500 MT to unknown destinations. Accumulated 2026/27 sales are now 6.147 MMT, which is 35.6% above a year ago.

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across parts of the Dakotas and NE through IA, MN, WI, MI, and parts of northern IL/IN. Much of that is expected over the next couple days, with a drier start to next week. Very limited totals are seen in MO through much of the ECB.

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.25, up 4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.93 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.23, up 1/4 cent,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.41 1/2, down 3/4 cent,