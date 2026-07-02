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HOOD Stock Alert: What to Know as Robinhood Rolls Out Public Blockhain

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash

Robinhood (HOOD) stock is pushing higher on July 2 as investors cheer the official rollout of Robinhood Chain, an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain designed for real-world assets. The mainnet launch arrives months after the financial technology company opened a public testnet in February. 

Robinhood stock has been a lucrative investment in recent months, currently up a remarkable 77% versus its March low

www.barchart.com

Why Robinhood Chain Is Bullish on HOOD Shares

HOOD shares are in the green today mostly because Robinhood Chain marks a structural expansion of the company’s business model. 

By leveraging Arbitrum’s Orbit technology and Chainlink’s cross-chain infrastructure, Robinhood Chain enables 24/7 trading of major stocks like Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Apple (AAPL) directly onchain.

Available via the Robinhood Wallet app across 120 countries, this new rollout pushes the brokerage beyond legacy market-hour constraints. 

Plus, it bypasses conventional settlement delays and trading halts as well. 

All in all, Robinhood Chain opens a new, high-margin stream of decentralized transaction fees that materially strengthens HOOD’s long-term earnings profile. 

Mizuho Sees Further Upside in Robinhood Stock

The fintech firm has also partnered with Morpho to introduce Robinhood Earn that enables eligible U.S. users to generate an estimated 7% APY by lending the dollar-backed stablecoin USDG.

At the “Robinhood Presents: The World Is Flat” keynote event in London, management announced new features like AI-powered agentic crypto trading accounts and signaled plans to expand to the UK as well, reinforcing commitment to capturing long-term customer value.

This comprehensive ecosystem expansion made Mizuho’s senior analyst Dan Dolev assert that HOOD could become the world’s “first true global hyperscaler of online brokerages.”

In a research note today, he reiterated a Buy rating on Robinhood shares and raised his price target to $130, indicating potential upside of another 15% from here. 

Robinhood Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Investors should also note that Mizuho isn’t alone in keeping bullish on HOOD stock for the next 12 months. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Robinhood Markets sits at “Moderate Buy,” with price targets as high as $155 reinforcing that the fintech firm isn’t out of juice just yet.  

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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