Hogs Higher Again on Thursday

Lean hog futures are extending the gains into Thursday’s midday, with contracts 45 to 77 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Thursday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was 6 cents higher on Feb 16 at $87.19.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was 54 cents higher at $96.10 per cwt. The picnic and belly primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 488,000 head, taking this week’s total to 1.432 million head. That was 34,000 head below last week and 10,633 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $93.275, up $0.725,

May 26 Hogs are at $97.675, up $0.675