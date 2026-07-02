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Another Record-High Crush for Soybeans Says Meal Prices Are a Value-Buy Here

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay

September soybean meal (ZMU26) futures present a value-buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for September soybean meal futures that this week’s rally has negated a price downtrend as prices bounced up from a strong technical resistance area. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator has produced a bullish line crossover signal, whereby the blue MACD line crossed above the red trigger line.

Fundamentally, the USDA in its latest monthly oilseed crushings report out this week showed a 15th consecutive record-high crush for U.S. soybeans, suggesting continued strong domestic demand. Chart price history shows that soybean meal prices around the $300.00-per-ton level are a value-buying opportunity.

A move in the September soybean meal futures above chart resistance at $307.70 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $328.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $300.00.

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IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZMU26 304.1 +0.6 +0.20%
Soybean Meal

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