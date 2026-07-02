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Cattle Traders Look to Prep for a Three-Day Weekend

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown cow in field by TasfotoNL via iStock
Brown cow in field by TasfotoNL via iStock

Live cattle futures closed with mixed trade, as August was down 60 cents and other contracts were up 7 to 50 cents. Open interest suggested a rotation of ownership, down 251 contracts on Wednesday There were a few cash sales of $403 dressed in the north on Wednesday, with live trade at $255. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online saw no sales on the 1,520 head offered, with just a couple bids of $253. Feeder cattle futures were down a tick to 45 cents across most contracts on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 41 cents on June 30 to $376.99. The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread at $22.39. Choice boxes were down $1.90 at $391.26, with Select $1.99 lower to $369.69. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 110,000 head, with the weekly total at 324,000 head. That was down steady with the previous week and 34,718 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $241.825, down $0.600,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $236.725, up $0.075,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  closed at $236.575, up $0.200,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $364.150, down $0.450,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.175, down $0.350,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $359.300, down $0.350,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 236.575s +0.200 +0.08%
Live Cattle
LEV26 236.725s +0.075 +0.03%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 241.825s -0.600 -0.25%
Live Cattle
GFU26 362.175s -0.350 -0.10%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 364.150s -0.450 -0.12%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 359.300s -0.350 -0.10%
Feeder Cattle

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