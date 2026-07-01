Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Extending Gains to Wednesday, Following Post-USDA Report Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Open corn cob with green leaves via Kwangmoozaa via iStock
Open corn cob with green leaves via Kwangmoozaa via iStock

Corn futures are trading with 4 to 7 cent gains across most contracts on Wednesday. There were 325 deliveries issued against July futures overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is 5 cents higher at $3.90 1/4.

EIA’s weekly update showed a total of 1.117 million barrels per day of ethanol production in the week of June 26, up 27,000 bpd from the week prior. Ethanol stocks were up another 105,000 barrels to 24.690 million barrels. Ethanol exports were back up 5,000 bpd to 126,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol down 2,000 bpd to 9221,000 bpd. 

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday, with traders surveyed by Reuters looking for between 0.5 to 1.1 MMT in old crop corn sales in the week ending on June 25. New crop business is pegged to total 0.4 to 1.1 MMT. 

Acreage data from NASS showed 95.343 million acres of corn in Tuesday morning’s report. That came in just 5,000 acres above the March intentions report and above estimates looking for 95.1 million.

Grain Stocks data as of June 1 was tallied at 5.295 billion bushels, nearly 120 mbu below estimates and shy of the lowest trade guess of 5.3 bbu. That was still up 14% from a year ago.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.19 3/4, up 7 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.90 1/4, up 5 cents,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.21, up 4 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.41, up 5 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.94 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 442-2 +6-2 +1.43%
Corn
ZCU26 422-6s +6-0 +1.44%
Corn
ZCN26 421-0s +8-2 +2.00%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.0584 +0.0583 +1.46%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9219 +0.0682 +1.77%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

A close-up of an AMD office by gehapromo via Adobe Stock 1
Heavy Advanced Micro Devices Call Options Volume Today - Is AMD Undervalued?
A logo for Bending Spoons displayed on a smartphone screen by Timon via Adobe Stock 2
Dear Future Bending Spoons (BSP) Stock Investors, Mark Your Calendars for July 1
Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com__480x318 3
Corn Squaring Up Lower Ahead of USDA Reports, Despite a Cut to Crop Ratings
ServiceNow Inc building in Silicon Valley-by Sundry Photography via iStock 4
ServiceNow's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Gain at Quarter-End, U.S. JOLTS Report and Nike Earnings on Tap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.