QNT Stock Alert: Here's Why Quantinuum Just Scored Multiple 'Buy' Ratings

Quantinuum (QNT) stock was in focus on Monday as major Wall Street firms issued positive notes in favor of the full-stack quantum computing specialist.

This sudden wave of bullish coverage followed the expiration of QNT’s post-IPO quiet period and is rooted in the company’s progress in building a fault-tolerant quantum system.

Versus the IPO price, Quantinuum shares are up more than 20% at the time of writing.

Why Needham Is Bullish on Quantinuum Stock

Needham analysts led by Neil Young assumed coverage of QNT stock today with a “Buy” rating. Their $100 price target signals potential upside of another 35% from here.

The investment firm anticipates a significant commercial revenue inflection by 2029 — a milestone tied to the launch of Apollo — Quantinuum’s first fault-tolerant system expected to feature hundreds of logical qubits.

In his research note, Young described Quantinuum’s flawless execution track record as a pillar of investor confidence.

According to him, the Apollo systems will command a $500 million average selling price alongside $1 billion in annual cloud revenue, projecting overall revenue to rocket from $31 million in 2025 to $4.3 billion within the next five years.

BofA Also Sees Upside in QNT Shares to $100

BofA’s senior analyst Vivek Arya also announced an “Outperform” rating on Quantinuum shares this morning, citing the enterprise-readiness of the company’s tech.

In his research note, Arya particularly pointed to QNT’s newest Helios platform, which has secured prominent cloud and on-premises clients like Amgen (AMGN) and BMW.

Bank of America Securities expects the quantum-tech total addressable market to explode from $1.1 billion last year to as much as $80 billion by 2035.

Vivek Arya believes that quantum processing units (QPUs) will uniquely complement, rather than replace, classical CPU/GPU infrastructures to supercharge complex workloads.

JPMorgan Sees Significant Upside in Quantinuum

JPMorgan expert Harlan Sur assumed coverage of QNT shares with an “Overweight” rating and a slightly lower $97 price objective on June 29.

He attributed the positive stance primarily to the team’s 10-plus years of specialized trapped-ion expertise, dating back to its origins within Honeywell (HON).

The analyst praised Quantinuum’s systematic scaling roadmap, which has successfully brought three system generations to market over six years, and its diversified commercial pipeline exceeding $5 billion.

Sur is bullish because this pipeline stretches across high-value sectors, including global financial services, automotive giants, telecommunications, and sovereign governments.

Morgan Stanley Recommends Caution on QNT

Note that the optimism did not stop there, as several other premier brokerages rushed to issue constructive notes on Quantinuum stock today.

These include Jefferies, Mizuho, UBS, Cantor Fitzgerald, and Evercore ISI.

Standing out as the single conservative voice on the street, Morgan Stanley took a more cautious, neutral approach, initiating QNT with an “Equal Weight" rating and a much softer $78 price target.