SpaceX Could Buy This Stock. Here Is Why You Should Too.

T-Mobile US (TMUS) is a wireless communications powerhouse that has spent the past decade relentlessly dismantling the wireless status quo — and winning. Operating under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile brands, the company serves approximately 86 million postpaid and 26 million prepaid phone customers, commanding roughly 30% of the U.S. retail wireless market following its landmark 2020 merger with Sprint and 2025 acquisition of UScellular.

Under CEO Srini Gopalan, T-Mobile is accelerating far beyond wireless, expanding aggressively into fiber through joint venture acquisitions of GoNetspeed and Greenlight Networks as well as i3 Broadband.

T-Mobile Stock Shows Weakness

T-Mobile has fallen approximately 25% over the past 12 months as well as 14% year-to-date (YTD), a divergence that highlights a stock recovering from a brutal peak-to-trough drawdown triggered by UScellular integration costs and broader telecom sector headwinds. TMUS stock's 52-week range spans from a recent low of $169.14 to a high of $261.56, with shares currently trading approximately 33% below the 52-week peak.

Against the S&P 500 Communication Services Index's ($SRTS) modest gains in 2026, TMUS has underperformed the broader telecom sector, although the company's raised full-year guidance and accelerating broadband strategy signal a meaningful recovery in the making.

T-Mobile Surpasses Estimates

T-Mobile delivered first-quarter 2026 results on April 28. Total revenue of $23.1 billion was up about 11% year-over-year (YOY), with core service revenue growing 11% to $18.8 billion, significantly outpacing competitors. Adjusted EPS of $2.27 surpassed the $2.03 consensus estimate by approximately 12%, marking the strongest earnings performance in recent quarters and extending T-Mobile's streak of consecutive EPS beats.

The company added 217,000 postpaid net accounts, up 6% YOY, and more than 500,000 total broadband net subscribers, with 5G home internet net adds accelerating YOY. More than 60% of new account lines took premium-tier rate plans.

Core adjusted EBITDA rose 12% YOY, underscoring disciplined operational efficiency despite elevated integration costs from the UScellular acquisition, while average revenue per account rose almost 4%, signaling T-Mobile is deepening customer relationships and driving higher CLVs rather than simply adding lines. Net income declined 15% YOY to $2.5 billion, primarily driven by $476 million in UScellular-related accelerated depreciation, a non-recurring charge that obscures the company's underlying earnings power.

Following the Q1 beat, management raised full-year 2026 guidance across multiple metrics, lifting postpaid net account additions guidance to 950,000 to 1.05 million, core adjusted EBITDA to a range of $37.1 billion to $37.5 billion, and adjusted free cash flow to $18.1 billion to $18.7 billion.

Will T-Mobile Be Acquired by SpaceX?

TD Cowen analyst Gregory Williams recently raised the prospect of SpaceX (SPCX) potentially acquiring T-Mobile as part of an ambitious strategy to transform Starlink into a fully integrated global connectivity platform. Williams identified T-Mobile as the clear acquisition target, citing its operational momentum, “maverick culture,” pure-play wireless positioning, and existing Starlink partnership as ideal attributes for a combined entity.

While Starlink is already exploring wholesale network agreements with AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and T-Mobile to pool spectrum and develop direct-to-device satellite technology, Williams noted that SpaceX may prefer outright ownership economics over a leasing arrangement. Intriguingly, the analyst also suggested that SpaceX acquisition speculation may itself be driving T-Mobile's parent, Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY), to pursue full ownership of its highly profitable U.S. subsidiary, adding a compelling M&A premium layer to the TMUS stock investment thesis.

Should You Bet on TMUS Stock?

With the SpaceX acquisition thesis adding a compelling M&A premium to T-Mobile's already strong fundamental story, and Deutsche Telekom potentially accelerating its own buyout plans in response, TMUS stock carries a rare combination of organic growth, broadband expansion, and takeover optionality.

Wall Street is firmly bullish, as TMUS stock carries a consensus “Strong Buy” rating across 30 analysts with coverage. That breaks down to 21 "Strong Buy" ratings, three “Moderate Buy” ratings, and six "Hold" ratings. The mean price target of $257.45 implies approximately 47% potential upside from current levels.

For investors seeking a high-quality telecom compounder trading at a significant discount to fair value, TMUS presents one of the most compelling risk-reward setups in the communication services sector today.