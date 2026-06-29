Astera Labs Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Analysts Feel Confident in AI Spend Through 2028.

Astera Labs (ALAB) has found itself back in Wall Street's good books after its stock rallied more than 31% over the last month. The latest optimism comes as analysts grow increasingly confident that artificial intelligence (AI) spending has plenty of room to run through 2028.

Bank of America reinforced that view on Tuesday, June 23, by raising price targets for several semiconductor stocks. Astera Labs stood out from the pack as the firm increased its price target to $450 from $240.

The bullish call reached well beyond a single stock. Analysts led by Vivek Arya now believe visibility into AI-related spending stretches through 2028. The conviction prompted the team to raise its CY2027 wafer fab equipment forecast by 4% to $190 billion , implying 31% year-over-year (YOY) growth.

The firm also lifted its CY2028 wafer fab equipment forecast by 23% to $250 billion, indicating 32% YOY growth. Moreover, BoFA raised its estimate for the semiconductor industry's total addressable market to $2.7 trillion, reflecting a 28% CAGR between 2025 and 2030, up from its previous forecast of $2.3 trillion.

Astera Labs has already been benefiting from this broader wave of optimism in AI infrastructure spending. The company joined the Nasdaq-100 Index ($IUXX) on Monday, June 22, helping push the stock to a fresh 52-week high of $440.99 .

Demand has also remained strong across its AI connectivity business. Broad-based adoption of its signal-conditioning and fabric-switch portfolios continues to drive growth. With rising industry forecasts, steady AI spending, and Astera Labs strengthening its market position, the stock deserves a closer look.

About Astera Labs Stock

Founded in 2017, Astera Labs has carved out a key role in the AI infrastructure race. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company serves hyperscalers and original equipment manufacturers while building high-performance semiconductor connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure.

With a market cap of approximately $67.2 billion , Astera Labs pairs specialized chips with intelligent software and networking technologies to improve data movement, expand memory capacity, and boost system efficiency in large-scale data centers.

The stock has rewarded investors in spectacular fashion. Astera Labs’ shares surged 392.8% over the past 52 weeks. Plus, it has already gained 169.6% since the beginning of the year and climbed another 298.8% during the past three months.

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The remarkable run has not come cheap. ALAB stock is currently trading at 130.39 times forward adjusted earnings and 43.41 times sales. Both valuation multiples sit above the broader industry averages and the company's own five-year average multiples.

This shows that investors remain willing to pay a premium, betting that Astera Labs can keep its leadership position and capitalize on the AI infrastructure boom over the long haul.

A Closer Look at Astera Labs’s Q1 Earnings

Astera Labs impressed investors once again when it reported its preliminary Q1 FY2026 results on May 5. The market welcomed the numbers, sending the stock up 7.2% that day. Revenue increased 93.4% YOY to $308.4 million as strong demand for the company's PCIe 6 portfolio continued to drive sales.

The Intelligent Connectivity Platform also gained momentum with the launch and initial shipments of the Scorpio X Series 320-lane AI scale-up fabric switch, new design engagements for custom and optical solutions, and growing adoption across its portfolio of 32-lane to 320-lane PCIe switches and Smart Cable Modules.

The strong top-line performance flowed through to profitability. Non-GAAP gross profit increased 97.4% from the year-ago value to $235.6 million. Non-GAAP gross margin improved to 76.4% from 74.9% a year earlier.

Non-GAAP net income also rose 84.6% to $110.7 million. Meanwhile, non-GAAP EPS grew 84.8% from the prior year’s quarter to $0.61, reflecting another quarter of solid execution.

Management sees even bigger opportunities ahead. The company is investing in rack-scale AI technologies while working closely with customers to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its market position.

The company expects every major product family, including Aries, Taurus, and Scorpio, to deliver growth this year. Scorpio, in particular, remains on track to become Astera Labs' largest product family by year's end, highlighting how quickly customers have embraced the platform.

The confidence showed up in its outlook for Q2 FY2026. Management expects revenue between $355 million and $365 million. It projects a non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 73% and non-GAAP diluted EPS between $0.68 and $0.70.

Analysts also expect the earnings trajectory to remain firmly upward. They forecast Q2 FY2026 EPS of $0.42 , representing 44.8% YOY growth. They expect full-year FY2026 EPS to reach $1.84, marking 61.4% growth from the previous year. Looking ahead to FY2027, analysts project EPS of $2.71, representing another 47.3% increase.

What Do Analysts Expect for Astera Labs Stock?

Wall Street is leaning in Astera Labs' favor. Analysts have assigned ALAB stock an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend “Strong Buy,” two assign “Moderate Buy,” and nine suggest “Hold.”

The stock's red-hot rally has already raced past the Street's average price target of $283.89. Bank of America's new $460 price target has now inched within touching distance of the new Street-High target.

On June 24, Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg raised his price target to $460 from $260 while reiterating his "Buy" rating. His revised target still implies another 3.16% upside from current levels, suggesting Wall Street believes Astera Labs still has room to run.