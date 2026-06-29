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Hogs Trading Mixed at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay
Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with contracts within 50 cents of unchanged. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 23 cents on June 25 at $91.55. 

Commitment of Traders data tallied managed money at a net short of 25,560 contracts as of June 23 in lean hog futures and options, an increase of 4,601 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $3.26 in the Monday AM report at $98.63. The butt and picnic were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.371 million head. That was steady with the week prior and 18,368 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $93.425, up $0.500,

Aug 26 Hogs  are at $97.025, up $0.450

Oct 26 Hogs are at $81.450, down $0.500,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 97.075 +0.500 +0.52%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 93.425 +0.500 +0.54%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 81.550 -0.400 -0.49%
Lean Hogs

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