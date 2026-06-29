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Cattle Falling on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock
Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock

Live cattle are down $2.50 to $3, with June slipping 60 cents ahead of expiration on Tuesday. Cash trade saw volume pick up late on Friday to $260 live and $408-410 dressed in the north, with a few sales at $258 in the South. Feeder cattle futures are down $3 to $3.75 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 97 cents on June 24 to $380.89.

Commitment of Traders data showed managed money adding a modest 1,676 contracts to their net long position in live cattle futures and options at 126,025 contracts. In feeder cattle, specs were adding 2,104 contracts to 15,227 contracts.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Monday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $16.27. Choice boxes were up $1.53 at $392.56, with Select $4.71 higher to $376.29. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for last week was estimated at 537,000 head. That was up 9,000 from the previous week but 24,022 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $256.850, down $0.600,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $242.825, down $3.000,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $236.400, down $2.800,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $366.100, down $3.750

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $364.225, down $3.450

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $361.525, down $3.075


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 236.850 -2.350 -0.98%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 243.300 -2.525 -1.03%
Live Cattle
LEM26 256.950 -0.500 -0.19%
Live Cattle
GFU26 365.050 -2.625 -0.71%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 366.850 -3.000 -0.81%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 362.150 -2.450 -0.67%
Feeder Cattle

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